Wolves Swept Away by Stars 5-4

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves suffered a sweep of back-to-back games in Texas after falling to the Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night at H-E-B Center.

Felix Unger Sorum had a goal and an assist while Josiah Slavin, Aleksi Heimosalmi and Charles Alexis Legault also scored but the Wolves yielded a two-goal, second-period lead to their Central Division rivals.

The Wolves struck first when Slavin found the back of the net midway through the opening period. Camped in the slot, the captain pounced on a rebound of a Noel Gunler shot and fired it past Stars netminder Arno Tiefensee to the stick side. Gunler and Dominik Badinka recorded assists on Slavin's fifth goal of the season.

The score stood until well into the second when Heimosalmi put the Wolves out in front 2-0. The defenseman was the recipient of a terrific pass from Unger Sorum, who spun and put the puck right on the tape of Heimosalmi and he didn't miss with a rocket from just inside the right circle that sailed over Tiefensee's shoulder. On Heimosalmi's fourth goal of the season, Unger Sorum and Justin Robidas had helpers.

Texas roared back to take the lead entering the third period on markers by Curtis McKenzie, Harrison Scott and Cross Hanas. The Stars kept coming and took a 4-2 advantage early in the third on a tally by Kaleb Pearson.

Despite the Stars' four unanswered goals, the Wolves didn't quit and cut the deficit to 4-3 on Legault's first tally of the season. The defenseman's wrist shot from the point sailed through traffic and past Tiefensee.

Hanas' second of the game extended the Texas lead to 5-3 but again the Wolves clawed back when Unger Sorum knocked the puck in during a goalmouth scramble with 1:11 remaining. Gunler and Robidas had assists on the goal that ended the scoring.

Amir Miftakhov (26 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Tiefensee (29 saves) earned the win for the Stars.

Chicago dropped to 29-17-6-6 on the season while Texas stands at 30-24-3-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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