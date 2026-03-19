Monsters Roll Senators in 7-2 Road Victory

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators (24-29-8-0) 7-2 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-20-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored for Cleveland at 7:29 of the first period with Mikael Pyyhtiä and Dysin Mayo on the assists for an early 1-0 lead. Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev tied the game 1-1 at 8:49 but was followed by Monsters forward Luca Pinelli adding a tally on a delayed penalty at 17:55 as Owen Sillinger and Corson Ceulemans picked up helpers to send Cleveland into the first break up 2-1. Kaliyev scored again for the Senators just 1:32 into the second period to tie the game 2-2. The Monsters capitalized on the power play at 7:47 as Pyyhtiä added a marker off feeds from Sillinger and Luca Marrelli to pull Cleveland ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. Del Bel Belluz added his second goal of the night at 5:17 of the final frame with Hunter McKown and Pyyhtiä notching assists to make it 4-2 Cleveland. Zach Aston-Reese buried one at 9:19 of the frame with help from McKown extending the Monsters lead to 5-2, followed by Roman Ahcan's empty net goal at 16:49 off a feed from Del Bel Belluz to go up 6-2 on the night. Del Bel Belluz finished the scoring with his third goal of the game to complete the hat trick at 18:17 with an assist credited to Pinelli to solidify a 7-2 Cleveland win.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 29 shots for the win while Belleville's Mads Søgaard made 31 saves in defeat.

The Monsters stay out east to take on the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 21st, at 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Storeor Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 4 - - 7

BEL 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 1/4 3/3 21 min / 5 inf

BEL 31 0/3 3/4 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 29 2 11-7-3

BEL Søgaard L 31 6 6-12-4

Cleveland Record: 33-20-6-1, 3rd North Division

Belleville Record: 24-29-8-0, 6th North Division







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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