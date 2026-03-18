Texas Stars Sign Michigan Tech Defenseman Jack Anderson to a Tryout

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed Michigan Tech University defenseman Jack Anderson to an amateur tryout. Dallas announced today that Anderson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the organization that begins with the 2026-27 season.

Anderson, 23, spent his senior season at Michigan Tech, where he posted 24 points (11-13- 24) in 39 games for the Huskies as an assistant captain. Prior to arriving in Houghton, the 6-foot-6 defenseman played three seasons at Lindenwood University, where he skated in 90 games.

The St. Louis, Missouri native played junior hockey in Texas during the 2021-22 campaign, totaling 24 points (5-19- 24) and 136 penalty minutes in 57 games for the NAHL's El Paso Rhinos.

The Stars finish a four-game homestand tonight against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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