Dylan Roobroeck Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Down Checkers 5-2

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack swept a back-to-back set with the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night, scoring the first five goals in an eventual 5-2 victory at the Bojangles Coliseum.

The Wolf Pack rushed out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame, chasing starting goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk in the process.

Bryce McConnell-Barker broke the ice 1:41 into the game, potting his ninth goal of the season. A puck came to McConnell-Barker in the slot, where he turned and fired. The puck got by Gerasimyuk to open the scoring.

At 12:09, Dylan Rooboreck went top-shelf for his tenth goal of the season. Roobroeck entered in on the left-wing side and uncorked a wrist-shot that beat Gerasimyuk over the glove. The goal, which made it 2-0, chased the netminder after just seven shots.

Louis Domingue entered the game for Charlotte, but he too was beaten by a Wolf Pack forward.

On their first power play of the night, the Checkers saw the puck dumped into their own zone by Jackson Dorrington. Domingue went out to play the puck, but it never found its way out of the restricted area. Adam Sýkora found the puck, cut to the front of the net, and tucked the puck by the right pad of Domingue at 17:49 to make it 3-0.

The goal was the Wolf Pack's fifth shorthanded tally of the season and was Sýkora's third while down a skater.

Roobroeck's second goal of the night made it 4-0 Wolf Pack 1:08 into the middle stanza. Roobroeck snapped a shot from the right-wing side that beat Domingue over the right shoulder for his tenth goal of the season. It marked the second-year forward's first multi-goal game of the season.

The Wolf Pack kept their foot on the gas, ballooning the lead to 5-0. At the end of a strong shift in the offensive zone, Dorrington gained possession at the blueline off a feed from Daniel Walcott.

Dorrington fired a shot into traffic that fooled Domingue at 9:57, making it 5-0. The goal was Dorrington's second of the season and gave Walcott an assist in back-to-back games.

Late in the period, the Checkers took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone. The turnover led to a three-on-one rush up the ice, with Jack Devine carrying in on the right-wing side. Devine elected to shoot from the right-wing circle, beating Dylan Garand at 14:50 for his 15 th goal of the season.

The Checkers pushed in the third period, firing seven shots on Garand. The netminder made six saves and was only beaten by Noah Gregor at 18:27. The goal, which made it 5-2, was too little, too late for the home side.

The Wolf Pack's five-game road trip continues Saturday afternoon when they visit the Toronto Marlies for the only time this season. The puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 3:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday, Mar. 28, when the Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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