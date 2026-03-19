Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Manitoba Moose

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Saturday, Mar. 21 at 12 p.m. AZT, Canada Life Centre

Game 2: Monday, Mar. 23 at 5 p.m. AZT, Canada Life Centre

Officials

Saturday - Referees: #81 Nick Isaacson, #36 Mike Campbell | Linespeople: #7 Josh Blondeau, #96 Josh Miko

Broadcast Info

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Monday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (26-23-9-0) head to Winnipeg looking to extend their two-game winning streak as they take on the Central Division's Manitoba Moose (28-21-5-1) in a two-game set at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 12 p.m. AZT and Monday at 5 p.m. AZT.

Tucson closed out its four-game homestand with a 2-1-1-0 record, rallying from third-period deficits in both games against the San Jose Barracuda to secure back-to-back wins. The Roadrunners earned 6-4 and 5-4 victories over San Jose on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Manitoba returns home following a four-game road trip through Western Canada, where it posted a 2-2-0-0 record against the Calgary Wranglers and Abbotsford Canucks, punctuated by a 4-2 win over Calgary on Sunday.

Both teams enter the weekend in similar form, each posting a 5-4-1-0 record over their last 10 games.

Saturday's matchup marks the third of four meetings between the clubs this season and the first at Canada Life Centre. Tucson is 0-2-0-0 against Manitoba this year after falling 2-0 and 4-3 on Oct. 28-29 at Tucson Arena. The trip also marks the Roadrunners' first visit to Manitoba since Apr. 9, 2017.

Cameron Hebig leads Tucson in the season series with two goals and three points.

Manitoba currently sits comfortably in a playoff position in the Central Division in third place. The Roadrunners will look to make up ground in the Pacific Division, entering the weekend three points behind the San Diego Gulls for the seventh and final playoff spot.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

GOALTENDING TANDEM LOCKED IN

Roadrunners goaltenders Matthew Villalta and Jaxson Stauber enter the weekend in strong form between the pipes. Villalta delivered one of the best performances of his career the last time he faced Manitoba, turning aside a career-high 49 shots on Oct. 8 - the third-most saves by any AHL goaltender this season. He is coming off a 44-save effort in Tucson's 5-4 win over San Jose on March 15, his second-highest total of the season, including 21 saves in the first period alone.

Stauber has also been steady as of late, winning three of his last four starts dating back to March 1 at San Jose and four of his last six games since Feb. 25 at San Diego.

With 64 career wins as a Roadrunner, Villalta sits just two shy of tying Adin Hill for the franchise record (66).

PERUNOVICH CLOSING IN

Villalta isn't the only Roadrunner with franchise history in sight. Defenseman Scott Perunovich enters the weekend four assists shy of tying Jamie McBain for the most in a single season by a Roadrunners blueliner (35 in 2016-17) and five points away from matching Kyle Wood's franchise record for points by a defenseman in a season (43).

Perunovich is coming off his team-leading seventh multi-assist game and ninth multi-point performance of the campaign - the most among Tucson defensemen - after recording two assists on Sunday against San Jose. He has three points (1g, 2a) over his last three games dating back to March 11 against Henderson.

GOALS IN BUNCHES

After being shut out in back-to-back games against Bakersfield and Henderson for just the second time in franchise history - and the first time since March 17, 2017 - Tucson has responded in a big way. The Roadrunners have erupted for 17 goals over their last three games, scoring five or more in each contest, marking their most productive three-game stretch of the season offensively.

Tucson has also made a habit of starting fast. The Roadrunners have opened the scoring in back-to-back games and have netted 10 first-period goals over their last three outings, dating back to March 11 against Henderson, outscoring opponents 10-4 in the opening frame during that span.

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

1 - As the franchise leader in goals and games played, Hebig is closing in on Michael Bunting's all-time points record, sitting just one point shy of tying the mark (180). Hebig also needs nine assists to match Bunting's franchise record for helpers (106).

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Saturday's coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian. Monday's broadcast starts at 4:45 p.m. ahead of puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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