McLaughlin Signs with Phantoms

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Owen McLaughlin to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and for the 2026-27 season.

McLaughlin, 22, will be loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he will be eligible to make his pro debut this weekend. The lefty shooting center was a seventh-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021. He just completed his collegiate career with Boston University scoring five goals with 12 assists for 17 points in 34 games. That was his first season with Boston following three years with North Dakota. In McLaughlin's four-year collegiate career, he played in 148 games scoring 25 goals with 76 assists for 101 points.

McLaughlin previously played for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL where he racked up 28-44-72 in 62 games in 2021-22 and was USHL Third-Team All-Star helping the franchise win the Clark Cup. The Chester County native was drafted by the Flyers out of high school where he put up 54 points in 33 games with Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The Phantoms are back in action Wednesday night against the first-place Providence Bruins at PPL Center. The team will travel to Charlotte, NC this weekend for a two-game series against the Checkers on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The Phantoms will then return home next weekend on Friday, March 27 against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Hockey is for Everyone Night, and Saturday, March 28 in a rivalry showdown against the Hershey Bears.







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