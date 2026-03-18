Gulls Rally past Colorado

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles 6-5 in a shootout Tuesday night at Blue Arena, their second straight win over Colorado. San Diego now has a 27-20-8-4 record on the season.

Tristan Luneau moved his point streak to eight games with a power-play goal and an assist (1-1=2). He has posted 4-9=13 points and five multi-point games in that span, including three straight multi-point efforts (2-4=6). He now leads all AHL defensemen in points since the All-Star Break (Feb. 13) and ranks tied for eighth among all skaters with 4-13=17 points.

Sam Colangelo set a single-game season high with 1-2=3 points, giving him 10 goals and 16 assists on the campaign. Colangelo now has points in back-to-back games 1-3=4. Over his last eight games, he has posted 3-5=8 points.

Sasha Pastujov added his 15th goal and his 29th assist, a new AHL career high, for his 12th multi-point effort of the season, as he continues to lead Gulls skaters with 15-29=45 points this season. Pastujov has posted 3-4=7 points in his last seven games.

Matthew Phillips picked up his 11th goal and team-leading 30th assist of the season to give him 11-30=41 points this season. He has now eclipsed the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his AHL career.

Nathan Gaucher scored a shorthanded goal, his ninth goal overall this season. San Diego now has 10 SHG on the campaign, which ranks tied for second in the American Hockey League.

Ryan Carpenter earned his 22nd assist of the season, giving him 3-3=6 points in his last five games.

Judd Caulfield extended his AHL career-high in both points and assists with his 19th helper and 34th point of the season.

Cal Burke tacked on his eighth assist of the season.

Justin Bailey picked up his 14th assist of the season.

Tomas Suchanek made 24 saves in regulation and overtime to earn his second straight victory and fourth overall.

Nikita Nesterenko, Colangelo and Carpenter all scored in the shootout.

The Gulls and Eagles wrap up their eight-game season set tomorrow night at Blue Arena (6:05 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Sam Colangelo

On the mentality tonight

I think we've just kind of showed a lot this year that we're never out of a game. Obviously, you're not trying to go into finding something in the third down a couple goals, but I think our six-on-five units, we've had a lot of success this year, a lot of chemistry. It's been mostly the same guys, so we've been able to kind of build off of it game-by-game. And like I said, hopefully we're not in that situation too many more times. But hey, you got to kill the Gulls.

On the message in the second period

Just kind of stick with it. Bend don't break. Obviously, you don't want to give those goals back after you gain a lead, but [we] just stuck with our game. I thought we played a good game tonight. Gave them probably not as much as we did last weekend. They capitalized on their chances. But yeah, just keep building period by period and never quit. I guess that's where the kill the Gulls comes from. You have to kill them because we won't quit.

On the penalty kill unit and scoring shorthanded

Big time. I mean, anytime the penalty kill can chip in offensively. Every team has their top guys on the power play, and when you get scored on when you're out there up a man, there's no denying that it stings and gets you off your game a little bit. Our penalty kill has been unbelievable this year, obviously. I'm not on it, but it's a pleasure to watch those guys go to work. They're so connected. Matt [McIlvane] has been doing great things and great systems for us, and they do a great job and have 10 shorthanded goals. It's incredible.

On tomorrow night's game

I think just build off the way we played we played, I'd say the third, but honestly, the whole game. Get pucks behind them, tire them out, get to the net front and make it hard for their goalie. It's a 2-1 series us in the last three games so ultimately, this is four game series and we're looking to close it out tomorrow night.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win

The story of the game is resiliency and its character. And it's not uncommon for our group. We've shown our ability to do this, and this was a big moment to be able to step up and get that done.

On the team's mentality tonight

Past experience I think is a big thing. We know we can do it. We know we can come from behind. We've scored a lot of shorthanded goals, a lot of empty net goals and you know, they're also brothers. There's a real camaraderie in the locker room that they can really lean into in moments like this.

On how the team keeps their composure

You're enthused about the scoring. We've had some issues scoring five-on-five against these guys. But then, there's the plays defending. The bottom line is that we felt like we were giving them pucks back, right after Sam [Colangelo] scored and then they were able to get momentum. They've got enough weapons that they can score. So, you just stay in the game at that point in time. It's a good hockey team.

On the penalty kill

Listen, you need great special teams to win on a daily basis. Our power play has been hot as of late and our penalty kill has been a staple of solid play for us the whole season. Anytime that they can get rewarded, it's a big thing. It was great little effort by Nathan [Gaucher] and Judd [Caulfield] to put that thing in there.

On tomorrow's game

We're getting ready for a man's game tomorrow. We know that that's a prideful group over there, but we'll be a little bit more focused in on us. We know there's some opportunity for growth, and we'll go seek that out.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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