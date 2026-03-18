Henderson Hogties The Wranglers, Wins 6-5

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 6-5, on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Raphael Lavoie scored just 13-seconds into the game, taking an early 1-0 lead. Seconds later, Calgary's Martin Frk scored two goals, 24-seconds apart, to take a 2-1 lead. At 7:17 of the first, Lavoie scored his second of the game to even the score at 2-2. Frk competed his hat trick just over 11-minutes into the game, retaking a 3-2 lead for the Wranglers. Halfway through the second, Mitch McLain would score a power play goal to tie the game, 3-3. In the late stages of the second, Calgary native, Kai Uchacz would score to give Henderson a 4-3 lead. 57-seconds into the third, Jeremy Davies would made it 5-3 Henderson. Later, Uchacz would score his second of the game, making it 6-3 for the Silver Knights. 14-minutes into the third, Clark Bishop would cut into the Henderson lead, 6-4. Soon after, Frk scored his fourth to make it a one-goal game with five-minutes to go. Henderson held on through a lengthy 6-on-5 to come out with a 6-5 win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday, Mar. 19 | 6 p.m. | at Calgary Flames

Saturday, Mar. 21 | 6 p.m. | vs Texas Stars

Sunday, Mar. 22 | 5 p.m. | vs Texas Stars

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights now have one more game in Calgary on Thursday to cap off this six-game, 10 day road trip. You can follow the team on the road and at home by listening on 1230 The Game or watching on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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