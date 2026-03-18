Murray, Admirals Blank Manitoba

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Matt Murray stopped 32 shots and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-0 win over the Manitoba Moose Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

The win was Milwaukee's third straight and moved the team back to .500 in the standings (25-25-4-3). Milwaukee's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is now 22 points.

Murray, starting his eighth straight game, recorded his third shutout of the season. It was the 12th shutout in his AHL career.

Wiesblatt finished with two goals and an assist while lineman Kyle Marino recorded three assists.

Milwaukee had a 2-0 lead after the first period. Tanner Molendyk scored his third goal of the season at 4:04 of the first period. Molendyk scored with a shot from the right point that went high into the net. Andreas Englund and Massimo Rizzo assisted on the goal. It was Rizzo's first point as a member of the Admirals.

The Admirals second goal came at 6:58 of the opening frame. Marino's shot from the right post was fumbled by the Moose goalie. Four bodies ended up in the crease diving for the loose puck, including the Admirals Wiesblatt. After a video review, the officials deemed it a good goal. It was credited to Wiesblatt. For Wiesblatt, it was his tenth goal of the season and his first since Jan. 23. Marino and Andrew Gibson recoded the assists.

Neither team scored in the second period as Murray turned aside 13 Manitoba shots.

In the third, Jordan Oesterle scored his eighth goal of the season at 12:30 of the period. His slap shot from the point was assisted by Marino and Wiesblatt.

Wiesblatt closed the scoring with a power play goal at 19:49 of the third. It was his seventh power play goal of the year. Marino and Oesterle assisted.

Englund appeared in his 350th American Hockey League game. It was also his 550th professional game in North America (200 in the National Hockey League).

Milwaukee remains in Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose Thurs., Mar. 19. The Admirals will host Grand Rapids at Historic Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 21.







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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