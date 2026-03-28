Moose Recall Forward Jaydon Dureau from Norfolk

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Jaydon Dureau from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Dureau, 25, has an ECHL career-high 41 points (14G, 27A) in 48 games with the Admirals this season. The White City, Sask. product has 36 games of AHL experience with the Syracuse Crunch, posting seven points (3G, 4A) over parts of five seasons. Dureau also holds 114 points (43G, 71A) in 151 career ECHL contests with Norfolk and the Orlando Solar Bears. Dureau was a fifth round pick (147th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jaydon Dureau

Left Wing

Born Jan. 20, 2001 -- White City, Sask.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 176 -- Shoots L

Jaydon Dureau Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose continue their Ontario road swing tonight with a matchup against the Belleville Senators at 6 p.m. CT. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 5:45 p.m. CT.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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