Sens Battle Hard in Narrow 1-0 Loss to Moose

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators wrapped up their weekend on their annual Belleville Bulls Night at CAA Arena, taking on the Manitoba Moose and falling in a tight 1-0 contest.

The first period was hectic right from the start, with chances at both ends of the ice for the Moose and the Senators. Manitoba was eventually able to capitalize and take the early lead. On the power play, Samuel Fagemo scored his seventeenth goal of the season, with assists coming from Brayden Yager and Jaret Anderson-Dolan, giving the Moose a 1-0 advantage. Manitoba also able to outshoot Belleville 16-12 heading into the middle frame.

The second period brought opportunities on the man advantage, as both the Moose (0-for-3) and Senators (0-for-2) had chances to add to the scoreboard. However, neither side was able to convert.

The third period saw Belleville push back, earning three power plays and generating nine shots over the final 20 minutes. Despite the pressure, the Senators were unable to beat Thomas Milic, who stopped all 32 shots he faced for the shutout victory. Leevi Merilainen got the start on back-to-back nights and turned aside 33 of 34 shots in the loss.

This marked the fourth and final meeting of the season between Belleville and Manitoba. The Senators finish the season series 2-2-0-0 against the Moose, outscoring them 11-8. The all-time record now moves to 20-16-5-0, still in favour of the Senators.

Belleville will look to regroup before returning to action on Friday April 3rd, when they hit the road to begin a back-to-back starting in Rochester against the Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres). Puck drop at Blue Cross Arena is set for 7:05 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust recorded four shots on goal

#35 Leevi Merilainen saved 33 of 34 in the loss

#43 Arthur Kaliyev registered six shots on net for a season total of 237

#92 Graeme Clarke put together five shots on goal

The penalty kill went six for seven in tonight's matchup (85.7%)

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.