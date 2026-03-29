Carter Gylander Returns to Toledo
Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 7-0-1 record with a 1.62 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in eight games. In addition, he collected his first AHL shutout on Dec. 21 against the Cleveland Monsters behind 22 saves. Gylander is currently on a career-high seven-game win streak (Nov. 12-March 26) with Grand Rapids, showing a 1.42 GAA and a .950 save percentage. Throughout 11 AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 9-1-1 ledger with a 2.15 GAA and a .926 save percentage. He has also appeared in 28 games with Toledo this season, showing a 17-7-4 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Gylander
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
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