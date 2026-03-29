Ads Taken Down by Silver Knights

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Kalan Lind scored the Admirals lone goal as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.

The loss was just the second in their past eight games for the Admirals, who remain in fifth place in the Central Division with 63 points and a magic number of 13 to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

The Admirals were unable to carry over any momentum from their comeback win on Friday as they gave up three goals in the first period and trailed 3-0 after 20 minutes. Brandon Hickey got things started just 2:18 into the first with his first of the season. Later in the first Tanner Laczynski and Kai Uchacz scored just 34 seconds apart to push Knights lead to three.

Former Admirals Mitch McLain made it 4-0 for Henderson when scored from the right point 4:23 into the second.

Lind got Milwaukee on the board with his third goal of the season with 2:41 remaining in the second. Stationed in front of the Henderson net, Lind deflected a shot from Jordan Oesterle past Knights netminder Carl Lindbom.

However, that was all the offense the Ads could muster as split the season series with the Silver Knights 2-2.

The Admirals kick-off a season-long five-game roadtrip when they visit the Chicago Wolves tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm at Allstate Arena. The Ads next home game is on Saturday, April 11th at 6 pm against the Wolves.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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