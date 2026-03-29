Syracuse Canal Mules Defeat Rochester Americans, 5-3

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Canal Mules defeated the Rochester Americans, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Mitchell Chaffee led the team with a goal and an assist, while Matthew Peca also recorded a multi-point game with two helpers. Jakob Pelletier, Ethan Gauthier, Cooper Flinton and Matteo Pietroniro each tallied a goal in the win. Syracuse is now 39-20-3-2 on the season and 6-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Canal Mules goaltender Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 30-of-33 shots. Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 27-of-31 between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-3 opportunities, while Rochester went 2-for-4.

The Canal Mules were first on the board with a power-play goal just 39 seconds into the game when Chaffee set up Pelletier for a one-timer from the high slot. The team doubled their lead less than two minutes later. Gauthier was down low to tip in Max Groshev's shot from the top of the left circle. Olivier Nadeau stole one back for the Amerks as he redirected Zac Jones's right-circle shot while on the man-advantage at 4:59. Rochester then evened the score at 15:04 with a quick passing play. The team moved the puck across the zone before Riley Fiddler-Schultz finished it off from the right circle. They took the lead, 3-2, with another power-play goal two minutes later. Fiddler-Schultz won the draw in the left circle and sent it back to Konsta Helenius who fed Jones for a right-point shot.

Syracuse tied the game at 3-3 with their second power-play goal of the game 6:48 into the third period. Ian Mitchell fed Chaffee for a wrister from the left face off dot. Cooper Flinton put the Canal Mules back on top at the 12:40 mark. He cut across the crease, delayed and lifted the puck up and over Ratzlaff. Matteo Pietroniro locked in a Syracuse win when he hit the empty net with just one second remaining on the clock.

The Crunch travel to Rochester to complete the weekend's home-and-home series against the Amerks tomorrow.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier has the longest active points streak in the AHL with 15 games (7g, 15a)...Max Grondin made his AHL debut tonight...Tonight is the first time both Syracuse and their opponent had a penalty shot in one game...Mitchell Chaffee reached a new career high with 24 goals.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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