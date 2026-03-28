Griffith Makes History as Condors Beat Texas, 4-3

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (33-19-10, 76pts) ran their home unbeaten run to seven games in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Stars (32-26-4, 68pts) on Friday at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield is now 5-0-2 in its last seven on home ice.

James Hamblin (24th) opened the scoring, breaking in over the blue line and sniping under the crossbar at 8:39. Seth Griffith had the primary assist on the goal, his 700th point in the AHL, one of only 27 players to accomplish that feat. Isaac Howard (18th) made it 2-0 from the right-wing dot off a feed from fellow rookie Quinn Hutson at 11:42. Texas would pull one back on a sifter from the point at 15:12 and it was 2-1 after one frame.

The teams exchanged goals 28 seconds apart early in the second as Texas tied it at 2-2 on a point shot at:52 and then Sam Poulin (17th) gave the Condors a 3-2 lead seconds after.

Viljami Marjala (14th) made it 4-2 off a rebound at 11:23 of the third period. Texas would score shorthanded to make it a 4-3 game, but that would be as close as they would get.

Hutson has eight points (3g-5a) in his last eight games. Howard had a goal and assist and a team best nine shots. The Condors 44 shots on net were a season high.

Bakersfield is now 9-0-2 in its last 11 at home against Texas. The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now 12 thanks to the Condors win and Tucson loss.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the weekend on Bluey Night tomorrow with a special appearance for pictures from everyone's favorite Heeler.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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