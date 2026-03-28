Poirier Stops 40, But Stars Fall, 4-3, in Bakersfield

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Kole Lind and Bakersfield Condors' Alec Regula in action

(Texas Stars, Credit: Bakersfield Condors) Texas Stars' Kole Lind and Bakersfield Condors' Alec Regula in action(Texas Stars, Credit: Bakersfield Condors)

BAKERSFIELD, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped a 4-3 contest to the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena, despite a 40-save performance from Remi Poirier.

Bakersfield struck just 8:39 into the first period as Seth Griffith found a streaking James Hamblin down the left wing. The forward roofed a wrist shot to open the scoring. The Condors doubled their lead three minutes later when Quinn Hutson sent a pass to Isaac Howard in the right circle, whose one-timer found the back of the net.

Texas responded with just under five minutes to go in the opening frame. Kole Lind found Tristan Bertucci at the point, who wristed a shot through traffic to cut the deficit to 2-1. Dylan Hryckowian earned his first professional point with an assist on the goal.

Texas wasted no time finding the equalizer in the second frame as Jeremie Poirier sent a wrist shot from the point past Calvin Pickard 52 seconds into the period.

Sam Poulin came right back for Bakersfield 27 seconds after Poirier's goal. The forward skated past the Stars defense, throwing the puck into a crowded crease, before forcing it over the goal line to put the Condors in front.

Bakersfield added to their lead with 8:36 to go. Isaac Howard skated down the right wing on an odd-man rush, Poirier made the initial stop, but Viljami Marjala put home the rebound.

Texas took a penalty with six minutes remaining, but Matthew Seminoff started an odd-man rush short-handed. Seminoff wristed a shot that Pickard kicked out, and Luke Krys snapped home the rebound to make it 4-3. The Stars pulled Poirier for the extra attacker, but could not find the game-tying goal.

Poirier stopped 40 shots in the loss, while Pickard stopped 22 of 25 in the win.

The Stars and Condors will square off again on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Game Info Shots Goaltenders 3 Stars (Ubeo Business Services)

TEX: 25 W: Pickard (BAK) 1: Howard (BAK)

BAK: 44 L: Poirier (TEX) 2: Marjala (BAK) 3: Poulin (BAK)

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American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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