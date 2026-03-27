Preview: Phantoms vs. Springfield, Game 63

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-29-6) continue their Push for the Playoffs taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-29-8), AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is crucial in the congested Atlantic Division playoff race with sixth-place Lehigh Valley holding off Springfield by just two points for the final spot. But the Phantoms also trail fourth-place Hershey by only three points for home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason.

Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a playoff berth for a fourth consecutive season stands at 19 points with 10 games remaining. The Phantoms are 2-2-0 against Springfield entering Game 5 out of 6 in the season series. It is Hockey is for Everyone Night at PPL Center! Tonight is also the opener of a two-game homestand with the Phantoms returning Saturday for a rivalry showdown against the Hershey Bears.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Tucker Robertson (13th) and Karsen Dorwart (9th) got the Phantoms on the board in a third-period comeback effort on the road but ultimately, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Charlotte Checkers emerged with a 6-2 decision on Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the weekend series. Louis Domingue (31/33) was stellar in net while Brian Pinho (11th, 12th) again paced the Checkers' attack with a pair of goals. Trailing 3-0 in the third period following several strong denials from Domingue, shorthanded specialist Robertson got the Phantoms on the board at 3-1. And a long 5-on-3 gave Lehigh Valley got even more life when Dorwart pushed it in to make it 4-2. A blind and fortunate empty-netter for the Checkers sealed the weekend and wrapped up Lehigh Valley's efforts at a frenetic and miraculous third-period rally. Charlotte broke through with back-to-back goals late in the first period by Mitch Vande Sompel (4th) on the power play and Brian Pinho with a shorthanded marker put the Checkers ahead at 2-0 into the break.

KNUBLE KNOWLEDGE - Newly signed forward Cole Knuble has arrived to join the Phantoms on a PTO for the remainder of the season. Knuble, 21, is expected to make his pro debut this weekend after signing an entry-level contract with the Flyers last week. The 5'11" forward was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has participated in Flyers development camp in each of the last three years. He is the son of former Flyers forward Mike Knuble, who appeared in 338 regular-season games with the club from 2005-09 and 2013 among 1,068 career NHL games. Knuble recently finished his third collegiate season with the University of Notre Dame, where he scored 9-22-31 through 36 games.

FLYERS SIGN THOMPSON - The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Riley Thompson to a one-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Thompson, 23, is an undrafted left-handed forward who recently completed his third collegiate season at the Ohio State University. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward appeared in 37 games for Ohio State this season, recording 13 goals and 27 points. He led the Buckeyes with eight power-play goals and was also tops on the team with 60 penalty minutes. Over three NCAA seasons, Thompson registered 39-45-84 in 111 games between Ohio State (2024-26) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (2023-24).

GINNING RECORD - Adam Ginning broke Reece Wilcox's Lehigh Valley record of 232 games by a defenseman. Ginning played his 233rd Phantoms game on Saturday at Charlotte. Drafted by the Flyers in the second round in 2018, the 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty shot has been a blueline mainstay with Lehigh Valley for four seasons scoring nine goals with 48 assists for 57 points. Ginning has also played in 16 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers including five games this year when he made the team's Opening Night roster out of training camp.

MILESTONES -

Helge Grans - 297 pro games

Anthony Richard - 395 pro points

Zayde Wisdom - Played his 250th career game with the Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Colin McDonald for 4th all-time in Lehigh Valley history.

Adam Ginning - Played 233rd career game with Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Reece Willcox for most among Lehigh Valley defensemen

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Games Played

1. Garrett Wilson - 341

2. Greg Carey - 277

3. Chris Conner - 265

4. Zayde Wisdom - 251

5. Colin McDonald - 248

6. Adam Ginning - 234

7. Reece Willcox - 232

8. T.J. Brennan - 230

9. Nic Aube-Kubel - 228

10. Cole Bardreau - 226

10. Taylor Leier - 226

TRANSACTIONS -

3/19/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers

3/25/26 Del Carson Golder (F) - Loaned to Reading by LV

3/26/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed PTO with Phantoms

3/26/26 Add Riley Thompson (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers

CIERNIK SIGNS - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Alex Ciernik to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Ciernik will be likely to join the Phantoms next season. Ciernik, 21, is a 5-foot-10 forward who was a fourth-round selection by the Flyers in 2023. He split time this season between the Lahti Pelicans in Finland's Liiga and the Nybro Vikings IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. He played in three games with the Phantoms at the end of last season on an ATO. Alex is the son of former Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Ciernik who played 89 NHL games with Washington and Ottawa and 201 games in the AHL with the Worcester IceCats, Adirondack Red Wings, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Portland Pirates.

YOUNG PROSPECTS REPORTING FOR DUTY! - Alex Ciernik becomes the sixth player from the Flyers 2023 NHL Draft Class to ink an entry-level deal (joining Carson Bjaranason, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Cole Knuble, and Matvei Michkov) and is one of four prospects to sign with the Flyers in the last month joining Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Riley Thompson.

SHOWDOWN WITH SPRINGY - It's a big one with significant playoff implications as the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-29-8) roll into town following a 2-1 loss at home against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday. The Thunderbirds are trailing Lehigh Valley by just two points for one of the last playoff spots. T-Birds captain Matthew Peca was traded to Syracuse and the team won three out of four after to make its move while lighting it up for 15 goals in the three wins over Utica, Providence and Belleville. NHL veteran of 401 games with Anaheim, Colorado and Boston, Chris Wagner (22-17-39) leads the attack and has three goals against the Phantoms. Longtime Calgary Flames forward of 325 games Dillon Dube (12-11-23) has bolstered the offense since his arrival in January. Third-rounders in 2022 and 2023, Aleksanteri Kaskimäki (15-18-33) and Juraj Pekarcik (9-22-31) have thrived as well. Blueliner first-rounder Theo Lindstein was recalled to the St. Louis Blues two weeks ago. The defense and goaltending have been shaky, surrendering 3.5 goals per game, third-worst in the AHL. NHL veteran of 848 games Steve Ott took over as head coach in January and the team has gone 11-10-2 since the change. The Phantoms are 2-2-0 against Springfield.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 22-23-45

Anthony Richard 17-26-43

Christian Kyrou 9-24-33

Jacob Gaucher 16-16-32

Tucker Robertson 13-15-28

Springfield Scoring Leaders

Chris Wagner 22-17-39

x - Matt Luff 14-25-39

x - Matthew Peca 8-26-34

Aleksantari Kaskimäki 15-18-33

Juraj Pekarcik 9-22-31

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 19.6%, 12th / 77.1%, 29th / PP vs. SPR 2-16, 12.5%

SPR 19.6%, 12th / 82.7%, 12th / PP vs. LV 6-12, 50.0%

Series Leaders

Lehigh Valley

Lane Pederson 1-4-5

- Alex Bump 2-2-4

Anthony Richard 2-2-4

Aleksei Kolosov 1-2-0, 2.38, .885

Springfield

Calle Rosen 1-4-5

Chris Wagner 3-1-4

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki 1-3-4

Vadim Zherenko 2-1-0, 3.02, .880

Season Series vs. Springfield Thunderbirds: (2-2-0)

11/14/25 Home W 7-3

12/17/25 Home L 1-3

1/10/26 Away W 3-2

1/30/26 Away L 1-2

3/27/26 Home

4/15/26 Away

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms return home this weekend on Friday, March 27 against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Hockey is for Everyone Night, and Saturday, March 28 in a rivalry showdown against the Hershey Bears. Lehigh Valley travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for a rivalry showdown in the first of three straight against the Penguins including a home-and-home series next weekend on Friday, April 3 in Wilkes-Barre and Saturday, April 4 back at PPL Center







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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