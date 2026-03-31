Roadrunners Knocking on Postseason Door, Looks to Secure Spot in Busy April

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - With just nine games left and one point separating them from a Calder Cup Playoff spot, the Tucson Roadrunners - the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth - head into April facing a defining stretch of the season.

Seven of Tucson's final nine games will come on the road, where they have gone 16-11-2 this season, before returning home to close out the regular season when they host the Henderson Silver Knights for a two-game series at Tucson Arena on April 17-18.

The Roadrunners enter April with momentum, winning five of their last six games and earning points in six of their last seven. Tucson matched its season high for wins in a month with a 7-4-1-0 record in March and continued its strong play on the road, taking four of six matchups away from home. Overall, the team has gone 12-6-0-0 (.667 winning percentage) in road games so far in 2026, dating back to January 2 at Calgary.

That momentum and road success will be tested right away with a season-high seven-game road trip to open the month. Tucson begins the stretch against the San Diego Gulls on April 1, who currently hold the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division in seventh place - just one point ahead of the Roadrunners entering April. A second huge showdown with the Gulls will take place on April 15 in what could be a major determination on who plays in the postseason.

The trip continues with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights on April 3-4 at Lee's Family Forum, followed by a stop in Bakersfield against the Condors on April 8 and a two-game series against the Colorado Eagles on April 10-11.

Despite just one home weekend in April, it couldn't come at a better time. With the playoff race expected to come down to the wire, Tucson will have the advantage of closing out the regular season on home ice, hosting Henderson for what could be the two most important games of the year on April 17-18.

Both games will also spotlight the Southern Arizona community, with Salute to Service Night set for April 17 and Fan Appreciation Night on April 18. Each night features can't-miss giveaways along with special food and beverage offers. Friday's game will also include specialty military-themed warm-up jerseys worn by the team.

Tickets for all April home games are available at Ticketmaster.com.

APRIL HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

Friday, April 17 - Salute to Service, Presented by Cool Willy's

The Roadrunners honor active-duty military members and veterans throughout the night with special tributes and recognitions. The team will wear specialty military-themed warm-up jerseys, which will be auctioned online via DASH Auctions from April 17-19. Fans can also celebrate 10 years of Roadrunners hockey with a commemorative trading card set featuring standout players from the team's history, such as Conor Garland, Michael Bunting and Adin Hill, available to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Proforma.

Promotions:

10th Anniversary Trading Card Giveaway to first 1,000 fans (courtesy of Proforma)

Cool Willy's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Pack (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $70)

Saturday, April 18 - Fan Appreciation Night, Presented by OneAZ Credit Union

The Roadrunners close out the regular season by celebrating the best fans in the AHL with numerous giveaways and promotions and a night dedicated to recognizing Tucson's support all season long. The first 1,500 fans will receive a special-edition T-shirt, courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union.

Promotions:

T-Shirt Giveaway to first 1,500 fans (courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union)

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.