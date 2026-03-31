Push for the Playoffs

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The push to the Calder Cup Playoffs is officially on.

With just seven games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms enter the final stretch of the schedule with their sights set on clinching a postseason berth for a fourth consecutive season.

In what has become a tightly contested race for the final playoff spots of the Atlantic Division, every game from here on out carries heightened importance.

A crucial slate of rivalry matchups looms large down the stretch, as the Phantoms are set to face divisional opponents including Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Bridgeport, Springfield, and Charlotte before the regular season concludes. With each of those teams also battling for playoff positioning and standings points, these head-to-head contests could ultimately determine who punches their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs-and who is left on the outside looking in.

Entering the final month, four of the five teams competing for the division's remaining playoff spots are separated by just three points, further highlighting the razor-thin margin for error. The Phantoms are right in the thick of the race, and a single weekend swing could dramatically shift the standings and create a major shakeup in playoff positioning.

Lehigh Valley will look to capitalize on home ice, with three games at PPL Center in April. The team has consistently fed off the energy of Phan-Nation throughout the season, and those opportunities could prove pivotal as the Phantoms look to gain ground and build momentum.

While the roster has taken on a different look following a series of moves around the NHL and AHL trade deadlines, the Phantoms have continued to play with cohesion and purpose. With new faces like David Jiříček, Boris Katchouk, Brett Harrison, and Noah Powell integrating into the lineup-and others stepping into expanded roles-the team is steadily establishing its identity at a critical point in the season.

Recently signed forwards Cole Knuble and Riley Thompson have also seamlessly transitioned to the professional level with the Phantoms fresh off of their college seasons, with each recording a point in their debuts this past weekend.

And additional reinforcements could also be on the way. Forwards Alex Bump and Denver Barkey, along with veteran Garrett Wilson, are all eligible to return to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia at any point, potentially providing a significant boost in both skill and experience as the playoff race intensifies.

Behind the bench, this stretch run marks an important chapter in John Snowden's first season as head coach. Guiding a team through a tightly-contested playoff race is no small task, and Snowden's leadership has helped the group navigate roster turnover, injuries, and the volatility of a competitive division while keeping the team resilient.

"We can control our own fate if we want to," said Snowden. "We want to stick to the plan and play the game the right way and understand that we don't have to score every single shift. We've got to make sure we're managing games, controlling games, and not letting teams have momentum."

With the margin for error slim and the stakes continuing to rise, the Phantoms still have everything to play for. The road to the Calder Cup Playoffs runs through a demanding final month ahead-but the opportunity is there for Lehigh Valley to seize.

Cheer on the Phantoms as they continue their playoff push this weekend at PPL Center as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as a part of Star Wars Night this Saturday.







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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