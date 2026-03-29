Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 65

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (28-30-6) continue their Push for the Playoffs taking on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (40-16-8) to conclude a busy three-game weekend. With just eight games remaining in the regular season, Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a fourth consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs is at 17 points. Lehigh Valley has moved back into sole possession of sixth place in the division after last night's electrifying 4-2 win over Hershey. The Phantoms trail fifth-place Bridgeport by two points and are now just three points behind fourth-place Hershey for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is all alone in second place in the division and looking to secure a first-round playoff bye that comes with a Top 2 finish.

It is the first of three straight games between the Phantoms and Penguins with the two teams meeting up again next weekend to play a back-to-back, home-and-home series. Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Boris Katchouk's late empty-netter came with a little puck-luck but also successfully completed Lehigh Valley's first hat trick of the season as part of a four-point performance as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms downed the Hershey Bears 4-2 on Saturday night at PPL Center. Katchouk was acquired from the Minnesota Wild organization in a trade on March 1, 2026 and now has five goals in 10 games with his new team. The lids came flying with 59.5 seconds left when he was stationed at the Hershey blueline and a long clear by David Jiricek went off the shinpad of Katchouk and perfectly into the middle of the empty cage. Rookie arrival Riley Thompson made his pro debut a successful one, centering a line with Katchouk and Phil Tomasino, who also scored. Thompson recorded his first professional point in the first period with a faceoff win leading to a Katchouk early strike past Mitch Gibson. Ilya Protas (27th) and Brett Leason (14th) scored tying goals for Hershey in the second and third periods but the Phantoms re-took the lead barely more than 60 seconds later each time.

HAPPY HATTIES! - Boris Katchouk brought the hats flying inside PPL Center in Saturday's 4-2 win over Hershey. Katchouk scored his second career hat trick along with a four-goal game he posted last season in December with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins against Charlotte. The recently acquired forward joined from the Iowa Wild on March 1 and now has five goals in 10 games with his new team.

It was Lehigh Valley's first hat trick of the season and the first since Zayde Wisdom notched a trifecta at the Bridgeport Islanders on January 29, 2025 in a 9-2 win. It was the first hat trick at PPL Center since December 20, 2024 when Olle Lycksell recorded a trio against the Toronto Marlies in a 7-2 win.

Katchouk scored the 24th hat trick in Lehigh Valley history and the 11th Phantoms' hat trick at PPL Center:

NICK COUSINS JANUARY 17, 2015 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

COLIN MCDONALD JANUARY 27, 2016 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

TAYLOR LEIER FEBRUARY 10,2016 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

DANICK MARTEL JANUARY 25, 2017 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

DANICK MARTEL OCTOBER 7, 2017 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

BRENNAN SAULNIER MAY 9, 2021 VS. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

GARRETT WILSON FEBRUARY 20, 2023 VS. HARTFORD WOLF PACK

COOPER MARODY MARCH 11, 2023 VS. BELLEVILLE SENATORS

GARRETT WILSON MARCH 15, 2023 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

OLLE LYCKSELL DECEMBER 20, 2024 VS. TORONTO MARLIES

BORIS KATCHOUK MARCH 28, 2026 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

MILESTONES -

Helge Grans - 298 pro games

David Jiricek - 99 pro points

Anthony Richard - 396 pro points

Zayde Wisdom - Played his 250th career game with the Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Colin McDonald for 4th all-time in Lehigh Valley history.

Adam Ginning - Played 233rd career game with Phantoms last Saturday. Passing Reece Willcox for most among Lehigh Valley defensemen

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Games Played

1. Garrett Wilson - 341

2. Greg Carey - 277

3. Chris Conner - 265

4. Zayde Wisdom - 253

5. Colin McDonald - 248

6. Adam Ginning - 236

7. Reece Willcox - 232

8. T.J. Brennan - 230

9. Nic Aube-Kubel - 228

10. Cole Bardreau - 226

10. Taylor Leier - 226

TRANSACTIONS -

3/19/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers

3/25/26 Del Carson Golder (F) - Loaned to Reading by LV

3/26/26 Add Cole Knuble (F) - Signed PTO with Phantoms

3/26/26 Add Riley Thompson (F) - Signed ELC with Flyers, Signed PTO with Phantoms

YOUNG PROSPECTS REPORTING FOR DUTY! - Six players from the Flyers 2023 NHL Draft Class have inked entry-level deals: Carson Bjaranason, Alex Ciernik, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Cole Knuble, and Matvei Michkov. Alex Ciernik recently signed an entry-level contract and is expected to join the Phantoms next season. He is one of four prospects to sign with the Flyers in the last month joining Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Riley Thompson.

PREPOSTEROUS PENGUINS! - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (40-16-8) has clinched a playoff spot but would love to lock up a first-round bye as the second-place Penguins hold a seven-point margin over third-place Charlotte. The Penguins won two straight last week following successful excursions to Belleville and Toronto and then kept it up with a 3-1 win over Laval at home last night. It's been tough sledding for the Orange and Black against their NEPA rivals who are 7-0-2 in the season series. But in the last meeting in Wilkes-Barre on March 14 it was a dramatic rally from behind with Oliver Bonk and Lane Pederson scoring late goals to overcome a 3-1 deficit and then Pederson striking again for the overtime winner. Aidan McDonough (19-18-37) paces the offense and has four goals in the season series. Tristan Broz (14-20-34) hasn't played since February due to injury. Ville Koivunen (11-22-33) was briefly back with the Baby Pens but has since been recalled up to Pittsburgh again. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (17-13-30) has six goals against the Phantoms this season. Rookie additions Tanner Howe (5-5-10 in 19 games) and Melvin Fernstrom (2-6-8, 14 games) have had their successes since jumping into the pro game in North America. Longtime Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (6-14-20) had a hat trick against the Phantoms in February. This is the first of three straight between the Phantoms and Penguins to conclude the season series with a return visit to Wilkes-Barre on Friday, April 3 followed by the series-season finale at PPL Center on Saturday, April 4.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 22-24-46

Anthony Richard 18-26-44

Christian Kyrou 9-24-33

Jacob Gaucher 16-16-32

Tucker Robertson 13-15-28

Hershey Scoring Leaders

Aidan McDonough 19-18-37

Avery Hayes 22-13-35

Tristan Broz 14-20-34

x Ville Koivunen 11-22-33

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 17-13-30

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 19.6%, 13th / 77.5%, 29th / PP vs. WBS 8-39, 20.5%

WBS 15.9%, 25th / 80.3%, 22nd / PP vs. LV 10-36, 20.8%

Series Leaders

Lehigh Valley

Lane Pederson 5-2-7

Anthony Richard 3-4-7

Karsen Dorwart 0-5-5

Tucker Robertson 3-0-3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 6-3-9

Ville Koivunen 2-7-9

Aidan McDonough 4-4-8

Tristan Broz 3-5-8

Sergei Murashov 4-0-0, 1.25, .955

Season Series vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins: (2-7-0)

10/12/25 Home L 1-4

10/22/25 Away L 1-4

11/28/25 Away L 1-4

12/5/25 Away L 2-6

12/28/25 Home W 4-3 (SO)

2/1/26 Home L 2-6

2/6/26 Home L 5-6

3/14/26 Away W 4-3 (OT)

3/15/26 Home L 1-3

3/29/26 Away

4/3/26 Away

4/4/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have a home-and-home series next weekend on Friday, April 3 in Wilkes-Barre and Saturday, April 4 back at PPL Center.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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