Gulls Grounded in 5-2 Tumble against Canucks

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at Rogers Forum. The Gulls now stand with a 29-22-8-4 record.

Justin Bailey extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading 20th goal of the season, his highest AHL total since 2019-20 (28). Bailey has posted 2-3=5 points in that span.

Judd Caulfield scored his 17th goal of the season, giving him goals in two of his last three games.

Tristan Luneau tallied his 27th assist of the season to move his point streak to three games (1-4=5). He has points in 11 of his last 12 games, posting 5-13=18 points in that span. He leads all AHL defensemen in points in the month of March with 5-11=16.

Sasha Pastujov pushed his point streak to five games and assist streak to three games with his 33rd helper of the season. Pastujov has recorded 2-5=7 points in that span and 4-8=12 points in his last 11 games.

Nikita Nesterenko picked up his eighth assist to extend his point and assist streak to three games (1-3=4).

Calle Clang made 18 saves.

The Gulls wrap up the season series with the Canucks tomorrow afternoon (4 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the first period

We had an energy issue. I think that there were some competitive things, and I thought we were a little slow with our thinking and reading. They did a good job of pressuring, and I think that's why we got behind.

On scoring opportunities

Just got to find ways to get through. If it's not happening the first time, you got to create second effort, second chances and create scrambles around the net. Obviously, we've got six guys both times at the end, but that's what happens. You just create scrambles around the net and put them in a situation where he can't make a save. So, I think we were comfortable with the amount of looks we were getting. You're always looking for more and better and finishing. But I did think we were able to generate.

On the last five minutes

Well, we gave ourselves an opportunity to be in the game down three with five minutes left and having some fight to keep pushing and get two on the board. Then their fourth goal doesn't need to happen. It's five-on-five hockey, and we don't need to be all in on those kinds of decisions. That's why we weren't really able to finish.

On tomorrow's game

We weren't pretty enough to start the game, and we can be a lot more desperate than what we showed tonight.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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