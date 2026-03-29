Firebirds Sink Barracuda to Earn Fourth Straight Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. Jani Nyman, Lleyton Roed, Ty Nelson, and Cooper Marody all scored while goaltender Nikke Kokko stopped 40 of 42 shots in the victory to extend the team's winning streak to four in a row.

Jani Nyman opened the scoring on the powerplay in the first period, followed by Lleyton Roed's 10th goal of the season less than three minutes later. Ty Nelson added insurance for Coachella Valley in the third, extending his goal scoring streak to three straight games. Cooper Marody notched an empty net goal, his first as a Firebird, in the closing seconds of the game.

Coachella Valley was outshot by San Jose 42-23 and finished the game 1-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Coachella Valley's record improves to 36-21-5-0 on the season. The Firebirds have now won eight of their last nine games.

The Firebirds continue their homestand tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th with a rematch against the San Jose Barracuda at 3 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Cooper Marody - CV: Scored his first goal as a Firebird, an empty net strike to seal the victory. Also had an assist. Now has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in his last four games.

2.) Nikke Kokko - CV: Kokko stopped 40 of 42 Barracuda shots, including all 17 in the first period to earn his 17th win of the season.

1.) Ty Nelson - CV: Nelson scored the eventual game-winning goal in the third period, extending his point streak to four straight and his goal scoring streak to three in a row.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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