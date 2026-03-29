P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Duran and Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net late in the final frame.

How It Happened

Akil Thomas one-timed a shot in the bottom of the right circle off a feed from below the goal line and sent it into the upper-right corner to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first period.

Hunter Skinner fired a wrist shot from the right-side boards that redirected off a defender and snuck through the goaltender's pads, before finding its way across the goal line to extend the Springfield lead to 2-0 with 6:17 to play in the second frame.

Calle Rosen one-timed a shot from the left circle that hit the left post, banked off the goaltender's leg, and across the goal line to give the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead with 12:49 left in the second period.

Felix Trudeau skated the puck into the right circle on the rush and backhanded a shot inside the near post to extend the Springfield lead to 4-0 with 7:04 remaining in the third period.

Duran collected a rebound outside the left post and flipped it into the back of the net to cut the Thunderbirds' lead to 4-1 with 3:10 to play in the third frame. Jake Schmaltz and Joey Abate received the assists.

James Hagens zipped a pass to Merkulov cutting up the slot, where he slammed on the brakes and fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net to shrink the Springfield lead to 4-2 with 1:14 left in the third period. Victor Soderstrom was credited with a secondary assist.

Stats

Hagens has points in back-to-back games.

Abate has points in six straight games with eight total in that span.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 38 of 42 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The power play went 0-for-6 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins fall to 49-14-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Wednesday, April 1 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.