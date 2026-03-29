The Canucks Beat the Gulls, 5-2

Published on March 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their final series against the San Diego Gulls, marking the beginning of their home stretch to close out the season. With just four home games remaining, the Canucks were eager to put on a show for their crowd.

Jiří Patera got the start in goal for Abbotsford, facing off against Calle Clang at the other end. The lineup saw a boost with Ben Berard returning from injury, slotting in alongside Ty Mueller and Chase Stillman. On the back end, Sawyer Mynio drew in for Jimmy Schuldt.

The Canucks wasted no time getting on the board. Just over two minutes into the game, Jack Thompson fired a shot from the blue line that was turned aside, but Guillaume Brisebois was quick to pounce on the rebound, burying it into an open net to make it 1-0.

Abbotsford kept the pressure on, and midway through the period, Chase Stillman found Ben Berard in the slot. Berard one-timed the puck home to double the lead. Despite some penalty trouble late in the frame, strong defensive play and steady goaltending from Patera preserved the 2-0 advantage heading into the second.

The Canucks carried that momentum into the middle frame, continuing to play a structured defensive game while generating chances offensively. With just over five minutes remaining in the period, Danila Klimovich was rewarded for his persistence, throwing a blind shot on goal that found its way past Clang to extend the lead to 3-0.

The final period exploded. Patera remained sharp between the pipes, but with time winding down, the Gulls pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. Justin Bailey broke through to make it 3-1 with under four minutes to play. Shortly after, Judd Caulfield slipped another past Patera just 40 seconds later, cutting the lead to one.

Facing late pressure, the Canucks responded. Chase Wouters restored the two-goal cushion with a slick move, sliding the puck through Clang's legs to make it 4-2. Moments later, Ty Mueller sealed the game with an empty-netter, securing a 5-2 victory for Abbotsford.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow night to wrap up their season series.







American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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