Penguins Have Rattled off Four Victories in a Row, Won Five of Last Six

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (41-16-6-2) wraps up its season series with Lehigh Valley this weekend

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Laval 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton avenged its loss to Laval the week prior, restoring balance to The Force on Star Wars Night. Avery Hayes gave the Penguins a first-period lead with a shorthanded goal, then tallied an insurance marker in the third. In between, Aidan McDonough scored 14 seconds after the Rocket tied things up late in the middle frame.

Sunday, Mar. 29 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

The Penguins' line of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Joona Koppanen and Tanner Howe spearheaded a Sunday-afternoon thrashing of their turnpike rival, with each linemate recording a goal and multiple points. Howe posted the first four-point game of his career (1G-3A), and McDonough lit the lamp on the power play for his fourth-straight game with a goal. Joel Blomqvist had his shutout bid busted with 78 seconds left in regulation, but he is now 7-1-1 (and one no decision) in his last 10 starts.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley continue their run of three-consecutive games with a 28/22 News Fan Control Friday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light, and two Penguins players will hang around for postgame autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Saturday, Mar. 28 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins and Phantoms wrap-up their 12-game season series with a Saturday-night bout in Allentown. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton has dominated the season series with an 8-0-1-1 record entering this weekend. Furthermore, the Penguins have won 24 of the last 34 regular-season meetings with the Phantoms and have earned a point in 31 of those contests (24-3-4-3, .809).

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has achieved 40 wins in both of its seasons under head coach Kirk MacDonald.

- The Penguins' magic number to secure a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs is eight.

- Aidan McDonough is on a career-best six-game point streak and has scored in four-consecutive contests.

- The Penguins are 35-0-4-1 (.938) when leading or tied entering the third period. That is the second-best record in the AHL, and they are the only team without a regulation loss in that scenario.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 33-3-3-1 (.875) all-time when Avery Hayes scores a goal.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. x-Providence 64 49 14 1 0 99 .773

2. x-PENGUINS 65 41 16 6 2 90 .692

3. x-Charlotte 65 39 21 5 0 83 .638

4. Hershey 64 28 27 6 3 65 .508

5. Bridgeport 64 28 28 3 5 64 .500

6. Springfield 64 27 29 6 2 62 .484

7. Lehigh Valley 65 28 31 3 3 62 .477

8. Hartford 64 24 32 5 3 56 .438

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Aidan McDonough 59 20 18 38

Avery Hayes^ 39 22 13 35

Tristan Broz 45 14 20 34

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard 60 18 15 33

Ville Koivunen^ 29 11 22 33

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 34 22-8-3 2.16 .921 3

Joel Blomqvist 23 13-5-4 2.54 .909 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 3 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 4 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Mar. 24 (LW) Ville Koivunen Recalled to PIT

Thu, Mar. 26 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT

Thu, Mar. 26 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT

Thu, Mar. 26 (LW) Raivis Ansons Recalled from WHL

Sat, Mar. 26 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Mar. 26 (C) Joona Koppanen Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Mar. 30 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT

Mon, Mar. 30 (D) Broten Sabo Signed to ATO

Tue, Mar. 31 (D) Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned by PIT to WHL







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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