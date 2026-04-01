Cal Petersen Donates $12,859 to Des Moines Youth Hockey Association Via "Goalies Give Back"

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the donation of $12,859 to the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association (DMYHA) via Cal Petersen's "Goalies Give Back" initiative.

During the 2025-26 season, Petersen partnered with Bauer and Scheels to raise money to purchase new goalie equipment and sponsor clinics for DMYHA players.

"We can't thank Cal and the Iowa Wild enough for this," said Scott Jobgen, Des Moines Youth Hockey Association Coaching Director. "We want to grow the sport of hockey, but you can't do that without goalies. This donation will allow us to help kids try the position and build development opportunities right here in Des Moines."

"I was very fortunate to have access to gear as a kid," said Petersen. "I left Iowa to play hockey at a higher level but have always wanted to give back in my home state. Hopefully, this program helps reduce the financial burden for families of kids who want to play goalie."

Petersen took additional steps via "Goalies Give Back" to grow the sport of hockey in Iowa. In December, he hosted a used equipment drive that enabled DMYHA to redistribute free gear to players who had aged out of their equipment. Petersen also served as a guest instructor at DMYHA clinics, surprised students at the team's floor hockey visits, and took time out of his postgame routine to give young fans tips on goalie training.

"Goalies Give Back" culminated with a free clinic at Casey's Center on Mar. 30, during which Petersen and teammates instructed DMYHA goaltenders and hosted an all-goalie game. Petersen donated $5,259 worth of equipment along with an additional $7,600 to DMYHA at the event.

"When I was a kid, my first goalie coach was a book I got out of the library," said Jobgen. "Most communities don't get the opportunity to work with AHL players and coaches. There are 47 registered goalies in DMYHA, and 33 attended this clinic, which speaks to the impact Cal has had across our organization."

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.