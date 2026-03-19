Barre-Boulet, Keyser Propel Colorado to 5-1 Victory over Gulls

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Alex Barre-Boulet notched two goals and an assist, while goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 5-1 on Wednesday. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Taylor Makar each finished with a two-point night, while defenseman Sean Behrens also added a goal and an assist. Colorado dominated the specialty teams battle, going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Colorado would net the game's first goal just 26 seconds into the contest when forward Tristen Nielsen stationed at the top of the crease before steering a centering feed into the back of the net. The goal was Nielsen's 23rd of the season and put the Eagles on top, 1-0.

Colorado would build on its lead just 3:56 later when Barre-Boulet lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, putting the Eagles up, 2-0. Colorado would go on to outshoot San Diego 9-8 in the first period and carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

San Diego would jump on the scoreboard when forward Sasha Pastujov beat goalie Kyle Keyser with a shot from between the circles, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 8:55 mark of the second period.

Each team would earn one opportunity on the power play in the middle frame, but Colorado would leave for the second intermission still leading, 2-1.

The Eagles would add a little insurance in the third period when Behrens collected a drop pass in the slot and wired the puck past goalie Calle Clang, putting Colorado up 3-1 at the 12:32 mark.

A power play would get the Eagles back on the board just 1:54 later, as Barre-Boulet buried a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle, stretching Colorado's advantage to 4-1.

San Diego would pull Clang in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Makar who would take advantage with an empty-netter with 2:45 remaining, rounding out the 5-1 score.

Clang suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 41 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, March 21st at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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