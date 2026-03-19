Barracuda Sign Defenseman Mack Oliphant to ATO

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









Defenseman Mack Oliphant with Holy Cross

(San Jose Barracuda, Credit: Holy Cross) Defenseman Mack Oliphant with Holy Cross(San Jose Barracuda, Credit: Holy Cross)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mack Oliphant to an ATO (Amateur Tryout Agreement).

Oliphant, 23, just concluded his senior season at Holy Cross, where he served as an alternate captain. In 35 games, he recorded 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. For the second consecutive year, he was named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team.

Over his four collegiate seasons, the native of Northbrook, IL, skated in 153 games, posting 68 points (12 goals, 56 assists) and 43 penalty minutes.

Before his collegiate career, the six-foot-three, right-shot defenseman spent one season in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) with the Johnstown Tomahawks.

The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand on Saturday (6 p.m.) as they take on the Abbotsford Canucks for The Future is Teal Night presented by IBEW. The first 3,000 fans will receive a mini-stick giveaway. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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