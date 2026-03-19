Amerks Ink McCarthy to Amateur Tryout

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team has signed defenseman Gavin McCarthy to an Amateur Tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

McCarthy, who agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, joins the Amerks after completing his junior season at Boston University, where he recorded 21 points (4+17) along with a plus-12 on-ice rating in 36 games while serving as team captain of the Terriers.

He finished the season tied for the most games played among all skaters and ranked second among all Boston University defensemen in assists, points, and plus/minus. He was also one of two Terriers to close out the season with a plus/minus of plus-10 or greater, joining Cole Hutson (plus-13).

In 113 career games with the Terriers, the native of Troy, N.Y., totaled 42 points (8+34) and a combined plus-27 on-ice rating.

Prior to joining Boston University, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound blueliner amassed 40 points (10+30) in 95 games over two seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. He also added one assist in nine playoff appearances.

McCarthy was Buffalo's third-round selection (86th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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