Amerks Celebrating Annual Hometown Heroes Night March 27 against Toronto

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating their annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday, March 27 against the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Hometown Heroes Night is a game we take tremendous pride in hosting each year as it gives us yet another opportunity to honor all the local first responders of our community," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "The work they do and the countless sacrifices they make every day are immeasurable and this is our way showing our immense appreciation and gratitude for all that they do in serving our community."

The Amerks are honoring all first responders and frontline workers, including police officers, fire fighters, doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Marlies matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4 p.m.

"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Jeff Bocach, president and CEO of Advantage Federal Credit Union. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."

As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Marlies with additional tickets for family and friends available for up to 25% off the box office rate.

Eligible Hometown Heroes can claim their complimentary tickets online by visiting www.amerks.com/hero and entering in passcode "HERO".

As a way of thanking Rochester's Hometown Heroes for all that they do, Amerks players and alumni along with members of the front office will deliver lunch to local law enforcement agencies, firehouses, hospitals, and call centers in the weeks leading up to Hometown Heroes Night. The month-long campaign began earlier this month with players visiting the emergency communications center in downtown Rochester.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







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