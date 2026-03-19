Meeting the Newest Phantoms

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







A wave of new talent has arrived in Lehigh Valley at just the right time.

In the aftermath of several NHL and AHL trade deadline moves, the Phantoms roster has continued to evolve over the last two weeks, adding depth, flexibility, and a renewed sense of energy heading into the final stretch of the regular season. With momentum building at a crucial point on the calendar, these additions arrive poised to make an immediate impact.

Amid that flurry of transactions, Lehigh Valley has welcomed Boris Katchouk, David Jiříček, Brett Harrison, and Noah Powell-each bringing a unique element to the lineup as the Phantoms gear up for a push toward the Calder Cup Playoffs.

And it hasn't taken long for them to get up to speed.

After being acquired by the Flyers in a trade with the Minnesota Wild earlier this month, Katchouk joined the Phantoms lineup and quickly made his presence felt. In his first five games with his new team, he has made an immediate impact, recording five points (2G, 3A) in seven games.

A second-round selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, the forward from Vancouver, BC, brings nearly 200 games of NHL experience along with a physical, north-south style of play.

"It's definitely tough, it's hard, but that's the business of hockey," Katchouk said on the nature of adjusting to a new organization. "You just have to pick up where you left off and do the best you can. Coming to Lehigh Valley, I'm happy to be part of this group and help us have a good playoff run."

On the back end, Jiříček arrived in Lehigh Valley as one of the organization's most notable deadline acquisitions. The sixth overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the defenseman continues to develop into a high-impact, two-way presence with significant upside.

He wasted little time making his mark offensively, scoring a game-tying goal in his Phantoms debut and has contributed six points (2G, 4A) in his first five games, including two multi-point performances on March 14 and 18.

"I feel good so far," Jiříček said. "I think it's going to be even better with time. Right now, it's about getting comfortable and finishing the season strong."

Harrison adds another offensive dimension to the Phantoms' forward group following his acquisition from Providence alongside defenseman Jackson Edward. Selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, Harrison established himself as a consistent two-way piece at the AHL level with Providence. His scoring instincts and ability to generate chances also provide an added boost to Lehigh Valley's attack.

He made an immediate impression, finding the back of the net in his Phantoms debut and later delivering a standout performance against his former club, scoring in a commanding 6-3 victory on March 18.

"All the staff, all the guys, the coaches-everyone's been amazing to me," Harrison said regarding his arrival in Lehigh Valley. "It's been very different. This is my second pro team, my first trade, so it's a bit of an adjustment-but it's been awesome. I'm really excited moving forward and to go on a playoff run here."

Powell is one of the most intriguing additions to the Phantoms. After concluding his collegiate hockey career, the Arizona State University product signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flyers and joined the Phantoms on a professional tryout for the remainder of the season.

Just days after inking his first contract, the 22-year-old forward made his professional debut with Lehigh Valley, skating in every game of a three-in-three weekend.

"It's definitely new," Powell said. "I think it's great-they bring a different perspective. A lot of these guys have been here for a while, and that says a lot about them as players and people. I'm looking forward to learning from them and continuing to grow my game."

Beyond his on-ice ability, Powell's journey as a hearing-impaired athlete reflects the determination and resilience that have defined his path to the professional level.

With the new additions continuing to integrate into the lineup-and the potential for more reinforcements on the horizon-the Phantoms are coming together at the right time, building momentum as they look to secure a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Phantoms hit the road for a pair of games this upcoming weekend at the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. Lehigh Valley returns home to PPL Center next week on Friday, March 27 as a part of Hockey is for Everyone Night against the Springfield Thunderbirds and again on Saturday, March 28 when they take on the Hershey Bears!







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.