New York Islanders to Relocate AHL Affiliate to Hamilton, Ontario

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BELMONT PARK, NY - The New York Islanders, together with Oak View Group (OVG), today announced their intent to relocate the franchise's American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut to Hamilton, Ontario, for the start of the 2026-27 season. The relocation now requires approval by the AHL Board of Governors.

The historic return of professional hockey to Hamilton centers on a long-term agreement with the state-of-the-art TD Coliseum, operated by OVG. The 18,000-seat venue recently underwent a $300 million transformation.

"On behalf of the entire New York Islanders organization, I want to extend our deepest thanks to the City of Bridgeport and the incredibly loyal fans who have supported this team for the past 25 years," said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. "From the early days of the Sound Tigers to our time as the Bridgeport Islanders, this community has been the heart of our AHL operations. We are grateful for the memories, the partnerships, and the passion the fans in Connecticut have shown our players and staff."

"We are excited to make Hamilton our primary affiliate in the American Hockey League," said Mathieu Darche, General Manager and Executive Vice President of the Islanders. "The support the city has shown our organization throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to having our top young talent play in front of such a strong fanbase inside the newly renovated, world-class TD Coliseum and we are committed to establishing ourselves in the community to engage a new generation of hockey fans."

The Islanders remain committed to working with the City of Bridgeport on a successful transition for Total Mortgage Arena.

"The return of professional hockey to Hamilton marks an exciting new chapter for our city and sports fans across the region," said Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TD Coliseum. "TD Coliseum is proud to play a role in energizing downtown, supporting a passionate fan base and strengthening our connection to the community."

"Hamilton is thrilled to welcome an AHL team to our city," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "This is an exciting moment for Hamiltonians and a major step forward in building on the momentum we're seeing in our downtown. Bringing professional hockey back to TD Coliseum means more opportunities for families to come together and increased support for local businesses. It strengthens our city's proud hockey tradition while creating new opportunities for young players and fans alike to connect with the game."

Pending AHL approval, the team name, official team logo and ticketing information for the Hamilton market will be announced at a later date.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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