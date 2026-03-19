The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 21

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip this weekend with a pair of visits to North Division opponents.

The Pack are coming off two massive wins in Charlotte earlier this week and now sit just two points out of a playoff spot as of Mar. 19.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Mar. 13, 2026 - Vs. Cleveland Monsters (1-3 L): Guillaume Richard and Brendan Brisson traded goals in the first period on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena, sending the sides to the second period deadlocked 1-1.

Richard struck 19:30 into the second period, firing a shot from the left-wing wall that clipped a body and beat Dylan Garand to give the Monsters a 2-1 lead.

The Wolf Pack pushed hard in the third period, but a Jack Williams empty net goal cemented the victory at 19:52 of the third period.

The victory concluded a four-game season series between the Wolf Pack and Monsters with each team picking up two regulation victories.

Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026 - at Providence Bruins (0-7 L): The Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game on Saturday night, 7-0 at the hands of the Bruins in the Rhode Island capital.

Ty Gallagher opened the scoring 10:06 into the game, giving the Bruins a lead they never lost. The rookie defenseman would also score at 10:50 of the second period and 3:04 of the third period to complete his first career hat-trick.

Six of the seven Bruin goals came off the stick of defensemen, with Gallagher scoring three and Victor Söderström scoring two. Michael Callahan had the other goal by a defenseman, striking 56 seconds into the third period.

Matìj Blümel's power play strike 12:26 into the second period was the lone Bruin goal off the stick of a forward in the victory.

Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026 - at Charlotte Checkers (5-2 W): Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice as the Wolf Pack snapped their three-game losing streak in style with a 5-2 win in Charlotte on St. Patrick's Day.

Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring 12:30 into the game, then made it 3-0 12:48 into the second period with a four-on-three power play strike that would stand as the game-winning goal. Aidan Thompson also scored in the second period, striking from the top of the right-wing circle at 4:59 of the middle frame.

Jack Studnicka scored twice in the third period, cutting the Wolf Pack's lead to 3-2. Studnicka scored five-on-five at 1:07, then potted a shorthanded goal at 8:25.

Two goals in 52 seconds allowed the Wolf Pack to run away with two points. Connor Mackey beat Cooper Black by the glove off an offensive zone faceoff win at 13:03, then Carey Terrance backhanded a rebound home at 13:55 to make it 5-2.

Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2026 - at Charlotte Checkers (5-2 W): The Wolf Pack completed the back-to-back sweep with another 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

This time, the club jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the 9:57 mark of the second period.

Bryce McConnell-Barker opened the scoring 1:41 into the game, striking from the slot for his ninth goal of the season. Dylan Roobroeck then made it 2-0 at 12:09, sniping a shot from the left-wing side.

Adam Sýkora made it 3-0 at 17:49, tucking a puck by the right pad of Louis Domingue for a shorthanded tally that would stand as the game-winning goal.

Roobroeck struck for the second time at 1:08 of the second period, then Jackson Dorrington made it 5-0 with a shot from the point at 9:57.

Jack Devine got the Checkers on the board 14:50 into the second period, then Noah Gregor got it to 5-2 late in the third, but it was too little, too late for the home side.

The Week Ahead:

Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026 - at Toronto Marlies (4:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Marlies conclude their two-game season series in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

The Marlies claimed a 4-1 victory over the Wolf Pack on Jan. 24 at PeoplesBank Arena. Vinni Lettieri opened the scoring 3:10 into the game, giving the Marlies a lead they never lost. Cédric Paré made it 2-0 at 9:30, striking on the power play.

Brisson got the Wolf Pack on the board 17:47 into the first period, but two goals in a span of 19 seconds early in the second period allowed the Marlies to pull away.

Matthew Barbolini made it 3-1 at 2:24, then Ryan Tverberg scored on a wraparound at 2:43.

Despite losing 4-1, the Wolf Pack outshot the Marlies 38-24 in the game.

The Wolf Pack have lost each of the last three games against the Marlies, going 0-2-1-0 in the process. Their last victory was a 2-1 win on home ice on Apr. 5, 2023.

The Wolf Pack have lost six straight games in Toronto. Their last victory in Toronto came on Dec. 3, 2016, by a final score of 3-2. Boo Nieves scored the game-winning goal for the Wolf Pack that night.

Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026 - at Rochester Americans (3:05 p.m.): The Americans took a 4-3 overtime victory at PeoplesBank Arena on Nov. 14 in the first of two meetings this season.

The Wolf Pack led 3-1 after one thanks to goals from Blake Hillman, Anton Blidh, and Jaroslav Chmelaø. Trevor Kuntar got the Americans within a goal at 11:43 of the second period, then tied the game at 17:05 of the third period with a power play strike.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz then completed the comeback 1:05 into overtime, scoring his third goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack are 0-4-2-0 in their last six games against the Americans. Hartford's last victory over the Americans came on Jan. 21, 2023, on home ice by a score of 4-1. Cristiano DiGiacinto scored the game-winning goal, making it 2-0 17:53 into the game.

The Wolf Pack have lost each of their last six games in Rochester, going 0-6-0-0. Their last victory was a 5-1 verdict on Dec. 22, 2018.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action on both days. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop each day.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

With their victory on Wednesday night in Charlotte, the Wolf Pack went 3-1-0-0 at Bojangles Coliseum this season. It is the first time in franchise history that the club has had a winning record in a regular season series in Charlotte.

With his two goals on Tuesday night, Fix-Wolansky is now tied for eighth in the AHL in goals with 25 on the season. He is tied with four other skaters.

The Wolf Pack are now 14-14-1-1 on the road this season. They are 2-1-0-0 on their current five-game road trip.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill went seven-for-seven with a shorthanded goal in Charlotte. The club is now 82% on the penalty kill this season, good for 15th in the AHL.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.