New York Rangers Recall D Connor Mackey from Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 29, has appeared in 52 games with the Wolf Pack this season and recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a). The veteran defenseman scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in two victories over the Charlotte Checkers on Mar. 17 and 18, helping the Wolf Pack move within two points of a playoff spot.

Over three seasons in Hartford, Mackey has skated in 162 games and scored 50 points (13 g, 37 a).

The native of Tower Lakes, IL, has also appeared in three games with the Rangers during his tenure in the organization. In all, he has skated in 42 NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames, scoring eleven points (4 g, 7 a).

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American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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