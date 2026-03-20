Admirals Downed by Moose

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Goalie Thomas Milic stopped 26 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday at Canada Life Centre.

The loss snapped the Admirals three-game winning streak. Milwaukee's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot remains at 22 points.

Manitoba held a 2-0 lead after the first period. The first Moose goal was scored by Samuel Fagemo at 1:07 of the opening frame. Phil, Di Giuseppe scored at 12:50 as he backhanded a loose puck from the crease into the goal.

An Admirals turnover at center ice lead to a third Moose goal at 6:01 of the second period. Nikita Chibrikov scored with a wrist shot from the slot.

Milwaukee snapped the shutout at 10:54 of the third period when Andreas Englund scored from the point. Kyle Marino and Austin Roest assisted on Englund's third goal of the season.

Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona stopped 26 shots in the loss. It was his first appearance since Feb. 20.

The Admirals will host Grand Rapids at Historic Panther Arena Sat., Mar. 21.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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