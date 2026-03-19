Pastujov Goal Lone Highlight in Gulls's Setback

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-1 to the Colorado Eagles Wednesday night at Blue Arena.

Sasha Pastujov scored for the second straight game, giving him 16 goals on the campaign. He continues to lead Gulls skaters with 16-29=45 points, which matches his AHL single-season career high set last season (17-28=45). He has goals in three of his last four games (3-2=5).

Justin Bailey earned an assist in back-to-back nights, collecting his 15th helper of the season.

Stian Solberg tallied his seventh assist of the season.

Calle Clang stopped 37 shots, the second-most he's made in a game this season.

The Gulls return home to face the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Justin Bailey

On the difference between tonight and last night's games

I mean, we had our chances. We talked about after the first period, I had a breakaway, Sam [Colangelo] had a breakaway, and [Matthew] Phillips had a breakaway, so our chances are there. We had a lot of two-on-ones, three-on-twos and they capitalized and we didn't. At the end of the day, it's a 2-1 game on the road in a series that we were up 2-1 before so we put ourselves in a position to win and obviously it didn't happen.

On the takeaways from the four games with Colorado

I think we already knew this, but we could play with anybody. This is a team that's top of the division for a few years now. They're winning a lot of games and they're fighting for that first spot. So, for us we treat this like a playoff series. Win two out of the first three, and like I said, we were right there in this one. So, we definitely proved ourselves that we can hang with every team.

On how the group will prepare for Friday's contest

I think just regroup. Obviously, anytime you play a team four times, it gets chippy. The games get tight with the travel here and everything. We'll definitely take tomorrow, lean on what we had success with the last four games. Every single game we were in. We'll use those positives and take them with us so we can get back up on this. Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the difference from last night to tonight

We only put one on the board tonight, and they put the same number as last night. So, when you give up one your first shift, and then later in the period, there's a strange bounce that ends up in the back of your net, it tests some composure. Even in the first period with breakaways, we had opportunities to finish that, but we didn't get rewarded. Then, into the second we got on the board, but we're still giving them way too many looks. So, you go into third period, you feel you got a chance to win a hockey game, and we had our power plays, we had our opportunities, and we weren't able to capitalize today.

On the takeaways from the four games with Colorado

We've seen our team play real well. We've seen also where a team like Colorado can take advantage of us if we have lapses in judgment and things like that. They're a great hockey team, but there's a lot of good hockey in the series from our team. I think there's also takeaways about opportunities for us to get better.

On how the team will get ready to play Bakersfield

Travel day, little bit of rest, some learning, and then flip the switch. It's another great opportunity to be great.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.