World War II Veterans to be Recognized at IceHogs Military Appreciation Game Sunday

Published on March 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will honor several World War II veterans and Rosie the Riveters as part of Military Appreciation Night this Sunday, March 22, for the IceHogs 4 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Sverre Vinge will perform "God Bless America" as part of the pregame festivities prior to the National Anthem. Vinge is a 101-year-old veteran of World War II who served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer escort ship U.S.S. Donaldson. Vinge and his shipmates covered 280-thousand miles and served during major battles including Iwa Jima and the Battle of Okinawa.

Dropping the ceremonial first puck will be Sam Caruana, a 104-year-old World War II veteran and Rockford native who, between the ages of 21 and 24, served as a forward observer in the artillery unit of the 104th Infantry Division. He was involved in several major battles during World War II, including the Battle of Hürtgen Forest, Operation Grenade, Operation Queen, and the Battle of the Bulge. Caruana's unit also liberated the Nordhausen Jewish Concentration Camp in Germany.

Several other World War II veterans and Rosie the Riveters will be recognized in special moments all throughout the game on Sunday, and all veterans and current members of the military will be honored during a break in the action during the second period.

The IceHogs are partnering to help raise money for American Legion Post 340 with numerous ways fans can show support. Active and veteran military personnel can claim a free ticket for Sunday's game along with additional tickets at a discounted ticket rate by going to gofevo.com/event/Americanlegion205. Five dollars from all paid tickets from that link will benefit American Legion Post 340. Additionally, all proceeds from Sunday's 50/50 raffle and Chuck-A-Puck contest will benefit American Legion Post 340, and the Legion will be selling raffle tickets at their table for a special IceHogs Military Night print signed by IceHogs players.

Fans can bid on military themed specialty items Sunday on DASH, including three team signed full size military themed novelty sticks, a one-of-a-kind IceHogs military rucksack, and a military themed goalie mask signed by IceHogs goalies Drew Commesso and Olivier Rodrigue. There will also be IceHogs military themed hats available as a "buy now" item on DASH. The IceHogs team store will be stocked with IceHogs Military Appreciation apparel and collectibles for all fans to shop on Sunday.

Sunday is the last Pizza Hut Family game of the season with packages starting at just $40 that include upper level seats, pizza, soda, and more. There is also a special offer to save up to 30% on lower endzone seats for Sunday's game.







American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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