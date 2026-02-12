Jam Packed Blackhawks Centennial Celebration this Weekend

February 12, 2026

The IceHogs will celebrate the 100 years of Chicago Blackhawks hockey and the AHL's 90th anniversary this weekend with matchups against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 15 at 4:00 p.m.

The Centennial Weekend is presented by Hahnemühle with plenty of action inside the BMO Center on both days.

Blackhawks' Centennial Displays Fans can admire and pose in front of life size Blackhawks branded displays honoring some of Chicago's legends around the arena concourse behind Section 101.

Original's Chapter On Saturday, the IceHogs will honor "The Originals" and the team's revolutionary contributions that transformed hockey forever. From introducing the first goal horn to game-changing playing techniques, "The Originals" will spotlight the visionary players and leaders whose ingenuity and willingness to challenge convention established the Blackhawks as not just participants in hockey history, but as architects who shaped its very foundations.

The Banner Years Chapter On Sunday, the IceHogs will honor "The Banner Years" and capture the electric atmosphere of the dynasty era of the 2010s - from the drought-ending triumph in 2010, to the legendary "17 seconds" comeback in 2013, to hoisting the Cup on home ice in 2015.

Sunday Funday Former IceHogs and Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling will sign autographs for fans before the game and participate in various in-game promotions on Sunday afternoon. Fans can buy a Pizza Hut Family Pack starting at just $40 and can stick around after the game to skate on the ice with the IceHogs players.

Retro Jerseys Both the IceHogs and the Admirals will sport retro jerseys during both weekend games to celebrate the AHL's 90th anniversary. Fans can bid on the IceHogs specialty jerseys on DASH starting on Saturday and running through the end of Sunday's game. Winning bidders will have the opportunity to meet the player and get the game worn jersey immediately following the game.

Buy Replica Retro Jerseys The IceHogs team store will be stocked with replica versions of the retro jerseys along with additional apparel and collectibles featuring the retro Hammy design from the jersey's crest.

