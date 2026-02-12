Moose Announce Promotional Schedule Additions

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced four new additions to the 2025-26 Promotional Schedule.

Calling all collectors! March 8 is now the Collectibles Game featuring sports collectibles vendors on the concourse as well as the second mini bobblehead giveaway (first 3,000 fans) of the season. Winnipeg's downtown business community comes together March 21 for the Love Your Downtown game. Put your feet up and relax on April 3 with the Spring Break game, featuring a bucket hat giveaway for the first 3,000 fans. Finally, warm up your vocal cords and get your head in the game at High School Moosical on April 10.

The Moose host the Calgary Wranglers for the Valentine's Day game on Saturday and Super Hero Day on Monday. Puck drop for both games is 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Tickets for all Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.