The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 16

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return from the annual All-Star Break this weekend with just 27 games left in their regular season.

The club currently sits seven points back of the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. They'll hit the road for a pair of games in Charlotte this weekend looking to cut into their deficit and start the stretch drive off on a positive note.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 - at Providence Bruins (1-3 L): The Wolf Pack gave up two goals in 45 seconds in the first period, falling behind 2-0 18:36 into the game. That hole would prove to be too much to overcome.

Georgii Merkulov opened the scoring 17:51 into the game, beating Dylan Garand on a rebound opportunity. 45 seconds later, at 18:36, Frederic Brunet intercepted a pass, walked into a dangerous area, and snapped home his eighth goal of the season.

Trey Fix-Wolansky got the Wolf Pack on the board 13:59 into the second period, making it 2-1. He blasted a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Michael DiPietro for his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack pushed in the third, put could not beat DiPietro to equalize. Merkulov put the game away at 9:37 of the final period, potting his second goal of the night.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 - Vs. Providence Bruins (1-2 SOL): The Bruins completed the sweep of the weekend back-to-back set on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

Brett Harrison opened the scoring 10:42 into the game, taking a pass from Merkulov in the left-wing circle and beating a diving Spencer Martin on the power play.

Connor Mackey evened the scoring 2:11 into the middle stanza, striking while the sides battled four-on-four. The shot came from the left-wing side and leaked through netminder Luke Cavallin.

The third period and overtime failed to produce a goal, forcing the sides to the shootout. It marked just the second shootout for both teams this season.

The Wolf Pack went 0-for-3 in the shootout, leading to Merkulov shooting with the game on his stick in the bottom of the third round. Merkulov beat Martin, earning the Bruins the second point and a tenth straight victory.

The Week Ahead:

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 - at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 - at Charlotte Checkers (4:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Checkers will meet for a back-to-back set in North Carolina this weekend. It is the first of two trips to the 'Tar Heel State' for the Wolf Pack this season.

The sides have played two games on the campaign, both in Hartford. Each team is 1-1-0-0.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-1 victory in the first meeting on Oct. 29. Gabe Perreault recorded three points (1 g, 2 a), while Justin Dowling scored twice in the victory. Dowling's first goal of the night came just 30 seconds into the middle frame and would prove to be the game-winning goal.

The Checkers drew even with a dominating 7-1 victory on Jan. 28. Nate Smith struck just 5:52 into the hockey game, giving the visitors a lead they never lost. Riese Gaber paced the attack for the Checkers with four points (1 g, 3 a), while Brett Chorske lit the lamp twice in the victory.

The Wolf Pack were 2-1-1-0 in Charlotte a season ago.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action both days. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 3:45 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

On Saturday, the Wolf Pack signed veteran defenseman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Dermott joined the Wolf Pack prior to the All-Star break but has yet to make his team debut.

Also on Saturday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison from the Wolf Pack.

Former Wolf Pack F Cristiano DiGiacinto is currently partaking in the 2026 Winter Olympics as a member of Team Italy. He spent parts of three seasons with the Wolf Pack (2021-22 - 2023-24).

The Wolf Pack are second in the Atlantic Division in penalty minutes with 621. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are first with 645.

