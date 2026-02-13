Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 19

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Feb. 14 at Abbotsford | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Monday, Feb. 16 at Abbotsford | 1:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 4

ONT (5) vs. TUC (1)

Jacob Doty opened the scoring 2:53 into the game then Martin Chromiak and Glenn Gawdin scored eight seconds apart from one another midway through the first frame as the Reign held a 3-0 advantage after the opening 20 minutes. The Roadrunners scored on the power-play late in the second and then Aatu Jämsenfound the back of the net on the man advantage with six minutes left in regulation before Francesco Pinelliscore on an empty net. Pheonix Copley made 18 saves on 19 shots.

Friday, Feb. 6

ONT (4) at BAK (3)

The Condors scored 92 seconds into the game and then Aatu Jämsen and Cole Guttman scored in the second period as the Reign led 2-1 after 40 minutes. Glenn Gawdin doubled the lead midway through the final stanza then Bakersfield made it a one-goal game scoring an extra attacker goal with 2:59 to play. Jared Wright scored an empty netter with 1:50 left making it 4-2 but Bakersfield scored another extra attacker goal with 44 seconds left but the Reign would hold on the for the win. Erik Portillo made 18 saves on 21 shots.

Saturday, Feb. 7

ONT (4) vs. BAK (3)

Ontario trailed 3-1 after the first period as Cole Guttman scored the lone goal. Koehn Ziemmer recorded his first pro hat-trick, a natural hat trick, helping the Reign to a 4-3 come from beind win. Ziemmer scored 2:40 into the second period, 3:34 into third, and at 6:50 of the final frame. Pheonix Copley made 18 saves on 21 shots.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Ontario Reign (47GP, 31-14-1-1, 64pts, 0.681%)

2. Colorado Eagles (44GP, 29-10-2-3, 63pts, 0.716%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (46GP, 25-14-7-0, 57pts, 0.620%)

4. San Jose Barracuda (43GP, 26-14-1-2, 55pts, 0.640%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (45GP, 25-15-5-0, 55pts, 0.611%)

6. San Diego Gulls (44GP, 21-14-6-3, 51pts, 0.580%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (45GP, 21-16-8-0, 50pts, 0.556%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (43GP, 18-17-6-2, 44pts, 0.512%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (47GP, 16-19-10-2, 44pts, 0.468%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (48GP, 16-26-3-3, 38pts, 0.396%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 6: Joe Hicketts assigned on loan by LA Kings.

February 3: Joe Hicketts recalled from loan assignment by LA Kings.

February 3: Kenny Connors assigned on loan by LA Kings.

NHL CALL-UPS THIS SEASON

#17 Kenny Connors (0 GP)

#26 Andre Lee (7GP, 1-1-2, -2)

#27 Joe Hicketts (0 GP)

#29 Pheonix Copley (1GP, 1-0-0, 3.07, .893)

#34 Taylor Ward (15GP, 2-2-4, +3)

RECENT MILESTONES

#59 Nikita Alexandrov recorded his 100th career AHL assist on 2/7.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is two points shy of 100 with Ontario and three game shy of 450 AHL games.

#26 Andre Lee is seven games shy of 200 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is five games shy of 200 pro games.

#81 Cole Guttman is four assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for eighth with 12 wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied seventh with six power-play goals and tied for 11th with 15 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for 12th among rookies with 24 points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for seventh with 26 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for sixth seven power-play goals and tied for eighth with 18 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for eighth with 12 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for fourth with 29 assists and tied for 10th with 39 points.

#78 Jared Wright is second among rookies at +21 which is tied for seventh among all skaters. His 12 goals are tied for fifth among first year skaters while his 23 points are tied for tied for 13th.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 10th with 16 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#24 Angus Booth has an assist in back-to-back games.

#27 Joe Hicketts has an assist in back-to-back games.

#45 Jack Millar has an assist in back-to-back games.

#78 Jared Wright has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A).

#81 Cole Guttman has a point in back-to-back games (2G, 1A).

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won seven of eight games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 11 of his last 12 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has a point in seven of his last 11 games (2G, 9A) and 15 points (5G, 10A) in his last 16 games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has a point in five of his last eight games (4G, 2A) and in 18 of his last 26 games (6G, 16A).

#26 Andre Lee has 13 points (11G, 2A) in his last 16 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has 10 points (3G, 7A) in his last 11 games and a point in 17 of 28 games with Ontario (7G, 18A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last 12 games.

#78 Jared Wright has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last six games and 11 points (6G, 5A) in his last 15 games.

#81 Cole Guttman has a point in 12 of his last 17 games (12G, 6A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games he has 31 points (16G, 15A) in his last 32 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has 11 points (7G, 4A) in his last 17 games after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27 games.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (31-14-1-1)

HOME: (17-5-1-1)

AWAY: (14-9-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 4th (159, 3.38)

GOALS AGAINST: 7th (130, 2.77)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (24.98)

SHOTS AGAINST: 5th (26.30)

POWER-PLAY: 11th (35/169, 20.7%)

PENALTY KILL: 4th (120/142, 84.5%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (18)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (29)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (39)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman (9)

Multi-Goal Games: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee, Cole Guttman (3)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+21)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (53)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (11)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov (14)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (100)

Wins: Pheonix Copley, Erik Portillo (12)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.50)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.907)

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.