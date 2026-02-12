Kyrou Shines in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Christian Kyrou showcased his skill, vision, and offensive flair on the league's biggest midseason stage this week as he represented the Atlantic Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois.

The annual event, which highlights the American Hockey League's top talent in a fast-paced 3-on-3 tournament and skills showcase, provided the perfect platform for Kyrou to display the dynamic abilities that have made him one of the Phantoms' most impactful blueliners this season.

In his first career All-Star appearance, Kyrou helped the Eastern Conference capture the Skills Competition crown on Tuesday night. The smooth-skating defenseman participated in both the Puck Control Relay and Rapid Fire contests, demonstrating the puck poise and offensive instincts that define his game. He later delivered a highlight-reel moment of his own in the Breakaway Relay, calmly burying a slick finish to put an exclamation point on a memorable night for the Lehigh Valley standout.

Kyrou carried that momentum into Wednesday's All-Star Challenge. In the Atlantic Division's second matchup of the night against the Pacific Division, the Toronto, Ontario native delivered one of the event's cleanest passes-threading a beautiful cross-ice assist to Charlotte Checkers forward Ben Steeves for a quick-strike finish.

He added another assist in the third and final game of the evening for the Atlantic Division, initiating the first scoring play just inside the offensive zone with a crisp feed to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Tristan Broz, who found Charlotte's Jack Devine to open the scoring in a dominant 4-0 shutout over the North Division.

The pair of assists showcased Kyrou's elite vision and playmaking ability, reinforcing his reputation as an offensive presence from the back end since first arriving in Lehigh Valley earlier this season.

