Published on February 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (21-20-4) return from the AHL All-Star Break with a pair of games over our Winter Games Weekend. We will celebrate the international spectacle with games and fun, plus specialty pregame jerseys and then featuring an Orange Out weekend. Saturday's game against Cleveland includes a Winter Knit Cap giveaway presented by Gatorade and then Sunday afternoon against Syracuse also features a postgame photograph session with the players presented by NJM Insurance.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games here: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST WEEK

Friday, February 6 - W-B/Scranton Penguins 6 - Phantoms 5

Saturday, February 7 - Phantoms 1 at Bridgeport Islanders 5

THE WEEK AHEAD

Saturday, February 14 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms

Sunday, February 15 (3:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

WEEKLY RECAP

Friday, February 6, 2026

W-B/Scranton Penguins 6 - Phantoms 5

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms showed resilience, firepower, and relentless pushback on Friday night at PPL Center, but brief lapses in the first and third periods proved costly as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins held off the Phantoms by a 6-5 count despite Lehigh Valley's season-high 41 shots on goal. Tucker Robertson (8th), Max Guenette (2nd), Phil Tomasino (7th), Lane Pederson (15h) and Jacob Gaucher (10th) all hit paydirt for the Phantoms in the offensive slugfest. Matt Dumba racked up a hat trick with an assist in another four-point performance to lead the Baby Pens. Anthony Richard blasted an in-tight rebound off the crossbar with just 19 seconds left as the Phantoms came perilously close to forcing overtime. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton raced out to a 2-0 lead to start but the Phantoms roared back to tie the game at 2-2 and 3-3. But the Baby Pens racked up three goals in a stretch of 4:30 in the third to enjoy a 6-3 advantage which proved enough for the win.

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Phantoms 1 at Bridgeport Islanders 5

Liam Foudy (13th, 14th, 15th) capped Bridgeport's evening with a hat trick as the Islanders avenged last week's setback at PPL Center with a 5-1 victory in the Saturday rematch in Connecticut. Lane Pederson (15th) scored Lehigh Valley's lone goal with a power-play mark in the first but the Orange and Black couldn't break through past Marcus Hogberg any more after that. Adam Beckman (18th) opened the scoring for the Islanders in a three-goal first period and Matt Maggio (13th) also registered for the B-Isles.

THAT'S OUR ALL-STAR - Christian Kyrou is currently in Rockford participating in the AHL All-Star Classic which began on Tuesday with the Skills Competition.

Kyrou, 22, stormed onto the scene since arriving to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Texas Stars in a trade for Samu Tuomaala on October 30, 2025. The creative, puck-moving blueliner has racked up 24 points in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring seven goals with 17 assists. Kyrou rates third on the team in scoring and is 11th among all AHL defensemen. Christian Kyrou follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jordan Kyrou, who played in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the San Antonio Rampage. Jordan Kyrou is now a forward with the St. Louis Blues where he has played in 463 career games.

SEVIGNY SIGNS - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defenseman Vincent Sevigny to a standard AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and for the 2026-27 season. Additionally, defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Sevigny, 24, had been with the Phantoms earlier this season on a PTO (Professional Try Out) and also was with the team in the preseason. The Quebec City, Que. native has played in six games with Lehigh Valley recording zero points. His most recent game with the Phantoms was on November 19, 2025 against Rochester. He then signed a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch where he played five games with zero points. The 6'3 ¬Â³ lefty shooter began the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he played in five games scoring one goal with three assists. In his career, Sevigny has played in 102 AHL games with Bridgeport, Laval, Lehigh Valley and Syracuse scoring 6-16-22. He has also played in 54 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Reading scoring 5-18-23. Sevigny won a Kelly Cup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions last year.

STREAKING

Lane Pederson - 3-game goal streak

Anthony Richard - 7-game point streak (3-4-7)

UPCOMING MILESTONES -

- Anthony Richard, 198 pro assists

- Phil Tomasino, 199 pro points

- Max Guenette, 98 pro assists

UPCOMING -

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (7:05)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms

Clevlenad (23-15-7) has been on the rise and briefly touched second place in the North Division on the strength of a six-game win streak. But the Monsters dropped a pair at first-place Laval prior to the break. The Luca times Three Show leads the way. Third-year-pro Luca Del Bel Balluz (13-24-37) is tops on the Monsters in scoring and the second-rounder in 2022 has also played in 13 games with the Blue Jackets this year. 20-year-old fourth-rounder Luca Pinelli (10-21-31) is next and also rates fifth among AHL rookies. And 20-year-old defensemanLuca Marrelli (0-5-5) has recently joined the Monsters to play his first eight pro games since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. Former Flyers netminder Ivan Fedotov (16-9-4, 2.87, .886) has been a workhorse for the Monsters and his 31 games played is second among all AHL goaltenders trailing only Devon Levi (32) of Rochester. The Phantoms swept a pair of games in northeast Ohio in October including a 3-0 win on October 17 with Aleksei Kolosov outdueling his former Flyers teammate while recording his first North American shutout.

Sunday, February 15, 2026 (3:05 p.m.)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Syracuse (26-16-4) has found its top form again to move back into second place in the North via a three-game win streak while also racking up points in eight of the last 10 (7-2-1). A trio of former Flyers and Phantoms returns to PPL Center led by Jakob Pelletier (20-26-46) who played 25 games for the Flyers last year and currently rates third in the AHL in scoring. Brendan Furry (9-12-21) scored 17-23-40 in 121 games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons. Ethan Samson (1-9-10) joined Syracuse after a trade for Roman Schmidt on December 8. University of Michigan product Dylan Duke (21-16-37) is a dangerous sniper. Former Arizona first-rounder Conor Geekie (13-28-41) is thriving in his second pro season after spending the majority of last year with Tampa Bay. 20-year-old second rounder Ethan Gauthier (6-6-12) is another strong prospect. The Crunch have a pair of wins against Lehigh Valley in the two previous encounters.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 16-15-31

Anthony Richard 13-14-27

Christian Kyrou 7-18-25

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Alexis Gendron 8-11-19

Jacob Gaucher 10-8-18

Tucker Robertson 8-10-18

Atlantic Division Standings:

1. Providence 35-8-1 = 71

2. W-B/Scranton 32-12-4 = 68

3. Charlotte 26-15-3 = 55

4. Hershey 20-16-8 = 48

5. Lehigh Valley 21-20-4 = 46

6. Bridgeport 20-20-5 = 45

7. Springfield 16-24-6 = 38

7. Hartford 16-23-6 = 38

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms have a pair of exciting home games over our Winter Games Celebration Weekend beginning Saturday, February 14 against the Cleveland Monsters on Phantoms Knit Cap Night presented by Gatorade. Sunday, February 15 at 3:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Crunch including a Postgame Photograph session with the players on the ice presented by NJM Insurance.

The Phantoms are on the road next weekend for a two-game series at the rival Hershey Bears next Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21.







