Simashev Shines at 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition

Published on February 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev helped fuel a Western Conference comeback from an early seven-goal deficit at the 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, but the Eastern Conference ultimately held on for an 18-15 victory Tuesday at the BMO Center.

Simashev showcased his skill set in three of the seven events, competing in the CCM Fastest Skater, CCM Hardest Shot and Upper Deck Breakaway Relay.

The East won the first four events of the night to build an 8-1 advantage before the West responded by capturing the final three events to set up a potential dramatic comeback.

Simashev highlighted his versatility throughout the night, displaying his speed in the Fastest Skater, his strength in the Hardest Shot and punctuating his evening with a goal in the Breakaway Relay. On his lone breakaway attempt, the defenseman opted for an old-school slap shot from between the circles to help keep the West within reach.

However, Toronto Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov stood tall in the final round of the Breakaway Relay to preserve the Eastern Conference's three-point victory.







