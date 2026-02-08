Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win
Published on February 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners (21-16-8-0) completed a dramatic weekend sweep of the Calgary Wranglers (16-19-10-2) with a 6-5 overtime comeback victory Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Scott Perunovich netted the game-winning goal on the power play 2:09 into extra time to secure Tucson's second win in as many nights in Calgary.
Miko Matikka opened the scoring early in the first period with his first career power-play goal. After Calgary answered later in the frame, Kevin Rooney restored Tucson's lead before intermission, and Ben McCartney extended it to 3-1 with his third goal of the series just under six minutes into the second period.
The Wranglers responded with three goals in a span of under six minutes to take their first lead of the night. Owen Allard tied the game at 4-4 less than two minutes later with just over five minutes remaining in the middle frame. Rory Kerins gave Calgary a 5-4 advantage seven minutes into the third period, but Simashev's late wraparound goal sent the game to overtime.
Four Roadrunners recorded multi-point outings. Rooney led all skaters with three points from a goal and two assists, while McCartney and Simashev each posted a goal and an assist. Defenseman Max Szuber added two assists.
Jack Ricketts, captain Austin Poganski, Cameron Hebig and Kevin Connauton each recorded one assist.
Goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 19 saves to earn his seventh win of the season.
After the AHL All-Star break, the Roadrunners will conclude their road trip with a two-game set next weekend against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. AZT on Friday and 4 p.m. AZT on Sunday. RECAP: Roadrunners Complete Comeback, Sweep Wranglers with 6-5 OT Win
