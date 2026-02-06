Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. AZT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 2: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. AZT, Scotiabank Saddledome

Officials

Friday - Referees: #46 Stephen Hiff, #18 Koletrane Wilson | Linespeople: #62 Tyson Phillips, #9 Josh Meier

Saturday - Referees: #46 Stephen Hiff, #18 Koletrane Wilson | Linespeople: #19 Logan Parsons, #64 Dawson Ashcroft

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Calgary, AB - The Tucson Roadrunners (19-16-8-0) continue their five-game road trip this weekend with a two-game set against the Calgary Wranglers (16-18-9-2) at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The series opens Friday at 7 p.m. AZT and concludes Saturday at 6 p.m. AZT.

Tucson is undefeated at the Saddledome this season (2-0-0-0) after earning a 5-2 win on Jan. 2 and a 4-0 victory on Jan. 4. The Roadrunners have won five of six meetings against the Wranglers this season and have collected at least one point in all six contests.

Both teams enter the weekend looking to snap three-game losing streaks. After a pair of close losses to the Colorado Eagles at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners opened their road trip with a 5-1 setback against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Despite the recent skid, Tucson is coming off a strong January, posting a 7-3-3-0 record for a .6538 points percentage, the third-best mark in the Pacific Division.

Tucson currently holds the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division, sitting seventh with 46 points, while Calgary ranks ninth with 43 points. The Wranglers have struggled of late, recording just one win in their last 10 games (1-6-2-1).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Hebig's Heater

Forward Cameron Hebig has been one of Tucson's offensive leaders this season, ranking second on the team in goals (15) and points (36) in 39 games. He enters the series riding a hot hand, recording an assist in back-to-back games and in three of his last four contests dating back to Jan. 28 at San Diego. Hebig notched his 21st assist of the season, tying his career high set in 2025-26, and collected his 91st career assist with Tucson, tying Kyle Capobianco for second all-time in franchise history. One more assist against Calgary would set a new career high for him in a single season and move him within 14 of Michael Bunting's franchise record of 106 assists.

MCCARTNEY CLOSING IN

Like Hebig, veteran forward Ben McCartney is approaching both a major career and franchise milestone. He leads the team with 18 goals, one shy of his career high for a single season, and needs two power-play goals to tie Michael Bunting for second all-time in franchise history (23). McCartney has also recorded a career- and team-high 41 points this season and has been especially effective against Calgary, leading the Roadrunners in the season series with eight points (1g, 7a). He enters the weekend riding a hot streak, tallying four goals and eight points over his last eight games dating back to Jan. 20 vs. San Diego.

SIMASHEV SOARING

After Saturday's slate of games, the AHL will break for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Illinois, before resuming play on Friday, Feb. 13. Tucson rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev will represent the Roadrunners at the All-Star Classic.

Earlier this week, Simashev was named AHL Rookie of the Month for January after posting the second-most points among all AHL rookies and the third-most among AHL defensemen, recording 11 points (1g, 10a) in 10 games. Since making his AHL debut on Dec. 3 vs. Bakersfield, he has tallied 20 points (5g, 15a) in 21 games, the third-most among AHL defensemen in that span, including five assists across his last four outings.

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

28.6% - Tucson has scored a power-play goal in four of its last five games dating back to Jan. 25 at Henderson, going 4-for-14 (28.6%) in that span. That marks an uptick from the team's season average of 19.9%, which ranks 13th in the AHL.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Friday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian. Saturday's broadcast starts at 5:45 p.m. AZT ahead of puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.