Preview: Condors vs Reign, 7 p.m.
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors open a home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign. It is the fifth of eight matchups in the season series.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield won its third straight on the homestand, 3-2 in overtime, against the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday. Isaac Howard factored on all three goals, including scoring his second overtime game-winner of the season.
HOME COOKIN'
The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 16-4-1 (.786). The team has a +23 goal differential in the 21 games (74-51).
THE PEDIGREE LINE
Howard-Hamblin-Hutson a.k.a The Pedrigree Line contributed all three goals on Wednesday. Since being put together four games ago, the trio has accounted for 12 points (4g-8a). Hutson continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring with 42 points (24g-18a) in 39 games while Howard leads all rookies in points-per-game at 1.40. Of any AHL skater who has played at least 10 games this season, Howard is first in points-per-game.
TOMMER'S TIME
Tonight's expected starter, Matt Tomkins, went 5-1-2 in January with a 1.85 GAA and .949 save percentage with two shutouts.
TIGHT AT THE TOP
Four teams in the Pacific (Colorado, Ontario, Bakersfield, San Jose) are better than .640 points percentage leading into the final weekend before the AHL All-Star break. Bakersfield is in third, three points back of tonight's opponent, with a game in hand.
KILLIN' IT
The Condors have the third best home penalty kill in the AHL at 87.8%.
GET AHEAD
When scoring the opening goal of the game, the Condors own a 17-4-3 (.771) record. The team is an AHL-best +19 in first period goal differential.
THE MAJICIAN
Viljami Marjala leads the Condors with three goals in four games against Ontario.
CAPTAIN CONDOR
Seth Griffith once again is near the top of the AHL in scoring and is currently tied for third with 43 points (14g-29a) on the season.
BEAU KNOWS
Less than two weeks after taking a puck to the face resulting in losing multiple teeth, rookie d-man Beau Akey is expected to return to the lineup tonight. He is third on the team at +12 and has been even or better in all but one game since December 21.
CALL THE KOPS
Luke Prokop scored his second goal of the season on Tuesday to tie the game at 1-1. He has a goal and assist and is +3 in his last four games.
FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING
Brady Stonehouse's first AHL fighting major came in the first period on Tuesday. On the season, the Condors have dropped the mitts 26 times.
TOP OFFENSES
The Condors (2nd) and Reign (5th) both sit in the top-five in goals per game at 3.48 and 3.36 respectively.
REIGNY DAYS
Ontario snapped a brief two-game losing skid with a Wednesday win over Tucson on home ice. Five different players lit the lamp in the 5-1 win. Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for the win.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Bakersfield returns on Friday for Country Night & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego.
CONDORS v REIGN
PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.
Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.
PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period.
JERSEY AUCTION UNDERWAY: The Condors remaining Oilers Night jerseys are available via online auction. Auction ends Monday February 9.
BROADCAST DETAILS
Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.
DOWNLOAD THE APP
The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.
Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal of the night in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026
- New York Rangers Assign Anton Blidh and Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Preview: Condors vs Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Sports & Entertainment and the City of Abbotsford Agree to Five-Year Facility Extension at Rogers Forum - Abbotsford Canucks
- Mikulas Hovorka Recalled by Panthers - Charlotte Checkers
- Berard to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Calle Clang named to 2026 ahl All-Star Classic Presented By BMO - San Diego Gulls
- Gulls' Clang, Canucks' Berard Added to Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- NHL Network, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio to Carry Live AHL Action this Month - AHL
- Extensive TV Coverage on Tap for AHL All-Star Classic - Rockford IceHogs
- Extensive Coverage on Tap for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan Three to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bjorklund Returns from Washington, Eisele Loaned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Force Overtime in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 15 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Sign Forward Ryan McAllister - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins to Host Sensory & Support Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Ride Fast Start past Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Extend Win Streak to Four, Edge Firebirds 2-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Score Seven to Subdue Henderson - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Open Road Trip with 5-1 Loss to Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Nyman Scores Late, Ostman Makes 41 Saves in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Sens Pull Away from Amerks in Third - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Erupt Again in Third to Edge Hershey, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Drop 4-1 Road Decision to Penguins - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.