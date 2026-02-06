Preview: Condors vs Reign, 7 p.m.

The Condors open a home-and-home series with the Ontario Reign. It is the fifth of eight matchups in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its third straight on the homestand, 3-2 in overtime, against the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday. Isaac Howard factored on all three goals, including scoring his second overtime game-winner of the season.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 16-4-1 (.786). The team has a +23 goal differential in the 21 games (74-51).

THE PEDIGREE LINE

Howard-Hamblin-Hutson a.k.a The Pedrigree Line contributed all three goals on Wednesday. Since being put together four games ago, the trio has accounted for 12 points (4g-8a). Hutson continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring with 42 points (24g-18a) in 39 games while Howard leads all rookies in points-per-game at 1.40. Of any AHL skater who has played at least 10 games this season, Howard is first in points-per-game.

TOMMER'S TIME

Tonight's expected starter, Matt Tomkins, went 5-1-2 in January with a 1.85 GAA and .949 save percentage with two shutouts.

TIGHT AT THE TOP

Four teams in the Pacific (Colorado, Ontario, Bakersfield, San Jose) are better than .640 points percentage leading into the final weekend before the AHL All-Star break. Bakersfield is in third, three points back of tonight's opponent, with a game in hand.

KILLIN' IT

The Condors have the third best home penalty kill in the AHL at 87.8%.

GET AHEAD

When scoring the opening goal of the game, the Condors own a 17-4-3 (.771) record. The team is an AHL-best +19 in first period goal differential.

THE MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala leads the Condors with three goals in four games against Ontario.

CAPTAIN CONDOR

Seth Griffith once again is near the top of the AHL in scoring and is currently tied for third with 43 points (14g-29a) on the season.

BEAU KNOWS

Less than two weeks after taking a puck to the face resulting in losing multiple teeth, rookie d-man Beau Akey is expected to return to the lineup tonight. He is third on the team at +12 and has been even or better in all but one game since December 21.

CALL THE KOPS

Luke Prokop scored his second goal of the season on Tuesday to tie the game at 1-1. He has a goal and assist and is +3 in his last four games.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

Brady Stonehouse's first AHL fighting major came in the first period on Tuesday. On the season, the Condors have dropped the mitts 26 times.

TOP OFFENSES

The Condors (2nd) and Reign (5th) both sit in the top-five in goals per game at 3.48 and 3.36 respectively.

REIGNY DAYS

Ontario snapped a brief two-game losing skid with a Wednesday win over Tucson on home ice. Five different players lit the lamp in the 5-1 win. Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for the win.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Bakersfield returns on Friday for Country Night & $3 Beer Friday against San Diego.

CONDORS v REIGN

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period.

JERSEY AUCTION UNDERWAY: The Condors remaining Oilers Night jerseys are available via online auction. Auction ends Monday February 9.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

