Bjorklund Returns from Washington, Eisele Loaned to South Carolina

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick. Additionally, the Bears announced that they have loaned goaltender Seth Eisele to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Bjorklund, 23, has compiled a record of 4-5-2 with a 3.43 goals-against average, a .879 save percentage, and one shutout in 11 games played with Hershey this season. He has also appeared in seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 save percentage and a .929 save percentage.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native collected a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

Eisele, 27, has compiled a 9-3-1 record in 15 games with the Stingrays this season, recording a 2.33 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and one shutout. He's won his past four starts, surrendering just four goals.

The Lake Elmo, Minnesota native went 19-10-1 with three shutouts in 31 appearances with South Carolina in 2024-25, his first as a professional. Eisele ranked sixth among ECHL netminders - and first among rookie goaltenders - in goals-against average (2.30) and tied for 13th in save percentage (.914). Eisele was also twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, garnering honors for the weeks of Oct. 21 and Jan. 13.

He appeared in one game with the Bears last season, making his AHL debut on April 19, 2025 vs. Lehigh Valley, stopping 16 shots in a 4-3 loss.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







