T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida (ECHL)

Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Defenseman Zach Berzolla with the Florida Everblades

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Defenseman Zach Berzolla with the Florida Everblades(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from a loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Berzolla, 27, has skated in 40 games for the Everblades this season, posting 21 points (2g, 19a), 29 penalty minutes, and a +16 rating. The alumnus of Colorado College has also skated in 29 career AHL games for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans, tallying three goals.

The T-Birds look to get back in the win column on Friday night as they visit the Americans for a 7:05 p.m. contest inside Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.