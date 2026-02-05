T-Birds Recall D Zach Berzolla from Florida (ECHL)
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from a loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.
Berzolla, 27, has skated in 40 games for the Everblades this season, posting 21 points (2g, 19a), 29 penalty minutes, and a +16 rating. The alumnus of Colorado College has also skated in 29 career AHL games for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Rochester Americans, tallying three goals.
The T-Birds look to get back in the win column on Friday night as they visit the Americans for a 7:05 p.m. contest inside Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.
Defenseman Zach Berzolla with the Florida Everblades
