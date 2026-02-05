T-Birds' Third Period Charge Comes up Short in Syracuse

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Michael Buchinger (left) vs. the Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-22-4-2) made a third-period charge, but came up one goal short in a 4-3 loss to the Syracuse Crunch (24-16-3-1) on Wednesday night inside Upstate Medical University Arena.

After being blanked in Bridgeport on Sunday, the T-Birds ensured that would not be the case in Syracuse early on. Chris Wagner crashed into the blue paint on the left side and cashed in off a Michael Buchinger point slapper, giving Springfield a 1-0 jump at 8:46 of the period.

After failing to extend the lead on a power play, Springfield then succumbed to an equalizer by Tristan Allard, who patiently opened up the five-hole of Vadim Zherenko to finish a backhand play at 15:56, evening up the game, 1-1.

Only 21 more seconds of game time passed before Buchinger drew a penalty shot after he was hooked on a breakaway. The young defenseman did his job on the ensuing chance, snapping a forehander through the armpit of Brandon Halverson, giving Springfield a 2-1 advantage.

With Springfield under half a minute away from taking a lead to the intermission, the Crunch quickly showed their quick-strike capabilities. First, Dylan Duke potted his league-leading 13th power play goal at 19:43 off a centering pass from Mitchell Chaffee to tie the score, 2-2. Wyatt Newpower followed just 16 seconds, beating the buzzer on a one-timer from the right circle to stun the visitors and give the Crunch the 3-2 first intermission lead.

The Newpower goal helped carry over momentum to the middle period for Syracuse, and Maxim Groshev added an insurance tally at 5:22 off an interception by Simon Lundmark, and Syracuse's lead ballooned to 4-2. The T-Birds had numerous close calls as the second period progressed, including a pair of goal posts off tries by Matt Luff and Marc-Andre Gaudet, but the two-goal deficit carried to the third.

Early in the final period, the Springfield power play snapped an 0-for-9 funk as Alek Kaskimaki backhanded his own rebound behind Halverson just 1:29 into the third, cutting the deficit down to 4-3.

Steve Ott's team emptied the tank in the final period in pursuit of an equalizing tally, but Halverson and the Syracuse defense stiffened, with the veteran netminder denying all 16 other offerings that came his way besides the Kaskimaki goal.

The T-Birds continue their road trip on Friday, making their lone visit to Rochester to take on the Americans. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

